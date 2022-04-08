The famous event coincides with the Easter holidays and that could mean record numbers flocking to the Esplanade from Wednesday, April 13 until Monday 128th.

But, traffic restrictions are in force from this weekend.

They are in place to allow the showmen to set up on the Esplanade.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The waterfront will partially close from 10:00pm on Saturday night.

And that section will remain shut to all traffic until until 4.00pm on Wednesday, April 20.

The Esplanade will be closed to traffic between Charlotte Street and Morrisons supermarket throughout.

All motorists will be diverted via Charlotte Street, Volunteers Green, Nicol Street, Abbotshall Road, Pratt Street and Bridge Street.

Visitors are also urged to adhere to parking restrictions around the site of the fair.

Alex James Colquhoun, chairman of the Scottish section of the Showmen’s Guild, which operates Europe’s longest street fair, is delighted the market - which officially opens on Wednesday at 2:00pm – said: “It's been an extremely difficult few years for everyone but we now can attend Scotland's largest and most important fair.