This milestone record is also out as a red vinyl double LP, cassette and the usual digital formats. As an added bonus anyone buying two of the formats will secure an exclusive download EP of Dante and Jools performing at the launch party this month as recorded at the Hidden Lane Brewery in Glasgow.

The Calton district of east Glasgow has always been home to Jools and Dante from the band and along with original singer Mark Rankin would write the songs in their bedroom in the early days.

So, this album is a 14-track collection of hits, fan favourites and acoustic versions of what were full on rock tracks. The new recordings are enhanced by the additional vocals from Beverley Skeete from The Sisterhood which must add some dynamic gospel to the songs we all know.

GUN (Pic: John McMurtrie)

The Cameo song Word Up of course was a GUN top ten hit in 1994 winning an MTV Europe Music Award for best cover, and apart from that all other original songs on the new release were recorded by Dante in his spare bedroom during lockdown.

The completed album was finished this year in Morsecode Studios Glasgow. So, we can expect newly assembled acoustic versions plus a new song and the current single called Backstreet Brothers. It is a nostalgic look back at their childhood, one we can all relate to and already a live favourite.

They have come a long way from that 1989 debut album Taking On The World. They followed that with a top 20 album Gallus in 1992 then reached number five in the UK album charts two years later with Swagger.

