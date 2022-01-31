Mosaics will perform ‘Berlin’ at the Kings Live Lounge on the Esplanade this Saturday at 8.00pm.

The five-piece, who will be supported on the night by Burn The Maps and TamanFaya, will also play their other singles, songs from their EP released last summer along with some unreleased tracks.

The band, who are all from Kirkcaldy, formed in late 2019 when lead vocalist, Alex Wilson, and drummer, Liam Napier, decided to form a new band after having played in various outfits together since 2012.

Alex explained where the inspiration for the new single came from and what it is about: “’Berlin’ is literally inspired by a night out, musically the inspiration comes from a few different places. You can probably hear a bit of The Black Keys, The Wombats, maybe some older Maroon 5 sounds.

"On one level it's a song about partying, lust and drunken romance, but on the other it's about trying to use hedonism to fill a void within yourself. We wanted the song to feel dancey as it kind of tells the story of a night out. Hopefully there is something relatable in there.”

Alex revealed what the band are hoping to achieve with the new single and what the feedback was like from the EP: “We want to get more of our music out there to more people and continue to build our fan base, then get gigging this summer to hopefully play to crowds who will already recognise the tunes.

“We were very pleased with the feedback from the EP. We believe it has established us somewhat as a local band and gotten us some recognition from important venues, publications, other bands on the scene, and most importantly, music-lovers and gig-goers!

"Generally we have had great responses from the EP, so we hope to build on that.”

Alex said the band are not planning to unveil a new album this year, but the members are hoping to release more music and do more gigs: “We are not planning to release an album this year,” he continued.

"That said, we have a catalogue of song ideas which we are working on and hope to share live first before we head back to the studio. I think for the next wee while we will be releasing singles to try and build up our audience.

"We are planning to release more new music later in the year, probably singles again.

"We have also talked about potentially getting merch sorted for the first time (t-shirts etc). But the most important thing for us is to try and play live as much as possible, we are really hoping that live music will be back to almost normal this year.

"We want to play further afield – the west coast, further north and also south of the border too.”

He added: "Our next gig after the Kings is on Saturday, March 19 at PJ Molloys in Dunfermline, supporting another great Fife act, PG Ciarletta. We are buzzing for this one as we love playing PJs.

"We are hoping to announce more gigs in the near future.”

For tickets visit https://www.kingstheatrekirkcaldy.com/event-details/mosaics-single-launch-support?fbclid=IwAR1yDf2UZL8NoVxaj9JAV0G1XcZSe8MNfKeuYopIjTewYhCPF4fnyW-9GxA

