Rock the Rovers 2022: Gig raises over £2000 for charities

The music gig featuring local bands raised over £2000 on Sunday.

The fundraising event took place at Styx in Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Road with entertainment from Rewind, The Buick 55s, Charles Wood and Albo, Dovv and Marrakesh, Aye Hobos and State of Emergency.

Gavin Quinn, organiser of Rock the Rovers, said: “We had a great day and everyone who came along had a thoroughly enjoyable time.

The Buick 55s were among those taking to the stage at Styx for the fundraiser. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

"We have raised over £2100 to be split between the four charities and the club.

"All the bands who played are looking forward to the next one, which will be on the same weekend in 2023.”

All of the money raised from the event will go towards the Raith Rovers Community Foundation; Paige’s Musical Butterflies; Fife Rape and Sexual Assault Centre (FRASAC); Linton Lane Centre and the children and young people’s unit at Dunfermline’s Queen Margaret Hospital.

Gavin expressed his thanks to all those involved in making this year’s Rock the Rovers a success.

"I would like to thank Mike Keddie and Kieron Murdoch, plus all the staff at Styx.

"Thanks to the sponsors James Coutts Driving School, Judy and George, Styx Kirkcaldy, Styx Glenrothes, Fife’s Finest S.C and L + M Plumbing and Heating who also sponsored the stage.

"Thanks to the four charities who allowed us to raise some money for them, hopefully it helps them a wee bit.

"All the bands and acts put on such a great show that shows that live music in Fife is alive and kicking and it shouldn’t be underestimated how talented they are."

He also thanks all those who donated to the raffle and auction, members of Fife’s Finest who helped out on the day, Alan the sound engineer and Dot Wilson, Raith Fans rep who introduced the bands on stage.

He added: “Last but not least, thank you to every single person who came along and got involved in another Rock the Rovers gig.

"Your support is one of the reasons why the gig continues.

"Some have been coming along since the very first one at Harlem and the Candlerooms in 2005.

"So let’s hope your support continues next year as well.

"Thanks again and we’ll see you all in 2023.”