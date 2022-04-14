Scotland: Our Climate Journey documentary screening in Kirkcaldy next month

The screening is taking place on Monday, May 9 at 7.30pm at the Old Kirk.

Admission is by donation to help support the work of the RSGS and free for RSGS Members, students and U18s. Tickets are available online at rsgs.org/events or at door.

The feature-length documentary, presented by the Royal Scottish Geographical Society (RSGS) in collaboration with Balfour Beatty, is narrated by a wide range of individuals from across the country from different sectors, offering different perspectives, but all contributing in the battle against climate change.

As the film uncovers the journey of policy, industries, communities, farmers and scientists, it shows that Scotland already possesses most of the tools and expertise needed to fight the climate crisis.