Tenor Liam Bonthrone will join Fife singers in concert

This versatile group of East Fife singers, under the baton of Walter Blair, will present a concert of music from Lassus to Lloyd Webber in Crail Church where, in the previous summer concert of May 2019, Liam had sung Noah in ‘Captain Noah and his Floating Zoo’.
However it was after Liam’s wonderful solo items that the audience rose to its feet to applaud his fine voice and engaging and charming personality. He stole the show!
You can hear Liam and the Priory Singers with organist Robin Bell under the direction of Walter Blair on Saturday, May 7, at 7.30pm, in Crail Church. Tickets £10 at the door or by ringing 01333 720352. Accompanied children free.