Tenor Liam Bonthrone will join Fife singers in concert

Tenor Liam Bonthrone will be performing next month with Priory Singers at Crail Church.

This versatile group of East Fife singers, under the baton of Walter Blair, will present a concert of music from Lassus to Lloyd Webber in Crail Church where, in the previous summer concert of May 2019, Liam had sung Noah in ‘Captain Noah and his Floating Zoo’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However it was after Liam’s wonderful solo items that the audience rose to its feet to applaud his fine voice and engaging and charming personality. He stole the show!