Thanks to a friendship of more than 30 years between Kirkcaldy jazz musician, organist and composer Richard Michael and American singer, conductor and composer Scott Stroman, “Eclectic Voices”, one of the finest choirs in the country, will perform as part of a service of praise in Abbotshall Church, Kirkcaldy on Sunday, June 5 at 11.00am.

Eclectic Voices is one of London’s widest-ranging groups, singing classical, jazz, gospel and traditional music.

The previous night, the choir is in concert at St Giles Cathedral, Edinburgh, singing music by Vaughan Williams, Britten and Rutter in a show at 5.30 pm.

Scott and Richard have taught on each other’s jazz courses and co-authored the book “Creative Jazz Education” published by Stainer and Bell.

Richard said: “When Scott called me to tell me about the concert in Edinburgh there was no way I was letting him come all this way without performing in Abbotshall Church.

I’ll be playing the organ for the choir and I can promise those who can attend the service an unforgettable experience, as the congregation will be joining in the singing. Scott is one of the finest musicians I know and he has inspired myself and countless others over the years since he first taught on my jazz course back in the early 1980s.”