Trombone quartet latest in Old Kirk’s popular ‘Tea & Tunes’ series

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 22nd Oct 2024, 09:15 BST
The Old Kirk in Kirkcaldy hosts the latest concert in its popular ‘Tea & Tunes’ series at the end of this month.

Performing on Wednesday October 30 at 2.30pm is The Slideshow Trombone Quartet, a Glasgow-based ensemble founded in 2018 by friends while attending the Junior Conservatoire.

Now a fourth year student at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, tenor trombonist Symone started playing trombone through the Sistema Scotland programme, Big Noise Raploch, while fellow student Joshua, brought up in the Salvation Army, began playing hymns on Sunday services and worked his way around the brass band until he settled on trombone. Robyn started playing through the South Lanarkshire Instrumental Services at the age of nine. Now in her final year at RCS, and a keen orchestral player, she has a professional apprenticeship with the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra.

Spend a relaxing and entertaining hour with these young musicians, followed by a cup of tea or coffee, a cake. and the chance of a blether with the quartet. Entry is free but donations are very welcome.

