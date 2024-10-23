Venue change as David Grubb brings full band to Kirkcaldy for homecoming gig

Fife musician David Grubb is on stage in Kirkcaldy this week.

The renowned musician, string-arranger and composer from East Wemyss explores the human subconscious on his new album, leading listeners on a sonic journey through a typical sleep cycle. Circadia, an instrumental concept album, was released last month.

He was due to play the Kings Theatre on Wednesday, October 30, but the building is closed for a few days for work to be done, so the gig has bene moved to the Old Kirk.

He is bringing his full six-piece band with me, and it will be the first time he has brought the project back to Fife. Ticket details from https://www.fatsoma.com/e/osi5qect/david-grubb-circadia

Fife musician David Grubb is live at the Kings in Kirkcaldy (Pic: Submitted)

The album features 17 tracks, each exploring specific phenomena experienced while asleep including false awakening, nightmares and lucid dreaming. David is also performing in Ullapool on November 1, and Ardross on the 2nd and also has a date lined-up at Celtic Connections festival in Glasgow in January.

He said: “ I am particularly excited to come play a home town show.”