What Were You Wearing?: Powerful Fife exhibition aims to end victim blaming over sexual assault

What Were You Wearing? is a collaboration between the student-led Got Consent? Committee, Fife Rape and Sexual Assault Centre (FRASAC) and Fife Council’s Violence Against Women Partnership (FVAWP).

It takes place on Thursday, March 24 and Friday 25th and is open to the public,.

The art installation features recreations of outfits worn by survivors when they were sexually assaulted, accompanied by short testimonies of their experiences.

The powerful exhibition is open to the public

With clothing including pyjamas, jeans, a work uniform and even children’s clothes, the powerful exhibits seek to challenge the idea that provocative clothing is the cause of sexual assault.

What Were You Wearing? is an internationally recognised event which originated at the University of Arkansas in 2013.

Kara Stewart, a fourth-year studen and the Got Consent coordinator, said: ““By working together in this way, we hope we can encourage everyone – not just students – to see the exhibition and start a conversation in our communities about the realities of sexual assault.”

Sheila Noble, co-ordinator of Fife Violence Against Women Partnership, hailed it as “a hugely important exhibition” adding: ”It challenges myths surrounding rape. It challenges misogynistic attitudes and victim blaming. I hope as many people as possible go to see it. We need to tell it as it is – victims of rape are not to blame.”

What Were You Wearing? takes place on from 4:00-6:00pm in the Large Rehearsal Room at the Students’ Union.

