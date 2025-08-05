What’s on: your guide to gigs & shows across Fife
There is no charge - simply send your info to [email protected]k no later than Friday for inclusion in the following edition.
Listings will also appear online at fifetoday.co.uk and our Facebook page.
August 9
John Douglas (Trashcan Sinatras) Jock’s Grill House, Kirkcaldy
Film: The Smurfs/Jurassic World Rebirthj, Adam Smith Theatre
August 10
Dinosaur Adventure Live - The Big Jurassic Storm, Rothes Halls, Glenrothes
The McDougalls: Pirate Adventure, Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline
August 14
Eabhal, Kirkcaldy Acoustic Music Club at Polish Club
August 15 & 16
Carly Imrie Performing Arts: The Greatest Show, Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy
Kings Of Marigold, Adam Smith Theatre
August 16
Celine: My Heart Will Go On, Rothes Halls, Glenrothes
Lang Toun Jazz: Andrea Carlson & The Love Police, Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy
Cirque: The Greatest Show,Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline
August 17
Elton John Tribute CISWO Glenrothes
August 20
Amadeus: 40th anniversary screening, Adam Smith Theatre
August 22
T-Rextasy: The Greatest Hits Tour, Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline
Pink/Erasure tribute double bill, The Duchess of Kirkcaldy
August 23
Blor, Styx, Kirkcaldy - tribute to Blur
Bitter Sweet: Sabrina & Olivier, Adam Smith Theatre
August 24
The Tremeloes, CISWO Glenrothes
Rock The Rovers, Styx, Kirkcaldy -Velour Amour, Gav Patrick, Andy Chung, State Of Emergency, Slipstream, Columbos, Steph, The Diversions, BUick 55s, Charles Wood, Albo.
August 28
Al Hughes, Kirkcaldy Acoustic Music Club at Polish Club
August 29
Queen-esque, The Duchess of Kirkcaldy
August 30
Helen Shapiro Walkin' Back, King's Kirkcaldy
Clark Stewart, Fife Arms
Squabble Fest, Styx - two rooms of live music with multiple bands on line-up
Chris Reeve, Jock’s Grill House, Kirkcaldy
Saving All my Love For You, Adam Smith Theatre
August 31
An Audience With Ricky Tomlinson, CISWO Glenrothes
September 3-4
Pirates Love Underpants, Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy
September 4
Tim Peake Astronauts: The Quest To Explore Space, Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline
September 5 In Conversation: Jim Leishman, Barbara Dickson, Gordon Brown, Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy
Singin’ I’m No A Billy, She’s No A Tim, Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline
September 6
Jive Talkin’ Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline
September 8
Pink Floyd At Pompeii - movie screening at the Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy
September 8-13
Rocky Horror Picture Show, Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline
September 11
Scott Cook, Pamela Mae, Kirkcaldy Acoustic Music Club at Polish Club
September 13
The Ultimate Bubble Show, Byre Theatre St Andrews
The Lorna Brooks Band, Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy
September 18
Radio Gaga,Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline
September 19 & 20
Boys, Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy - from the same team which brought The Collie’s Shed to the venue
September 19
Onoir in concert, Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy
September 20
Milton Jones, Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline
Fred MacAulay, Byre Theatre, St Andrews
Man’s Best friend, Adam Smith Theatre
September 21
Dylan Moran,Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline
September 24
Chris McAusland - Yonks! Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline
September 25
The Sensational 60s Experience, Rothes Halls, Glenrothes
Kinky Boots: the Musical, Lochgelly Theatre
September 26
Buddy Holly & The Crickets, Byre Theatre, St Andrews
September 27
Ben Portsmouth: This Is Elvis,Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline
October 3
Angela Barnes: Angst, Byre Theatre, St Andrews
October 4
Bearfoot Comedy Club, Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy
The Countess Of Fife, Jock’s Grill House, Kirkcaldy
Arcari Hypnotist, Adam Smith Theatre
October 10
Fairport Convention, Byre Theatre, St Andrews
October 12
ELO/The Beatles Beyond, CISWSO Glenrothes
October 16
Connor Burns: Gallus, Adam Smith Theatre
October 17
Dreamcoat Stars, Adam Smith Theatre
October 19
Soul Town, Styx, Kirkcaldy
October 23
Horse McDonald: The Same Sky 35 Years, Adam Smith Theatre
October 24
David Grubb Quartet, Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy
November 3
Karen Dunbar, Old Kirk, Kirkcaldy
November 7-8
Fife Opera: La Boheme by Puccini, Adam Smith Theatre
November 8
Jon Mancini & Michael Kilkie, The Duchess of Kirkcaldy
Karen Dunbar, Old Kirk, Kirkcaldy
November 14
Kennie Simon, A Taste Of Hot Chocolate, The Duchess of Kirkcaldy
December 5-30
Aladdin, Adam Smith Theatre
December 6
Voyage, Styx, Kirkcaldy - Abba tribute