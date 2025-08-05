What’s on: your guide to gigs & shows across Fife

Jordan Young stars in Man's Best Friend (Pic: Mihaela Bodlovic)

​The Fife Free Press supports our live venues by featuring listings of gigs and shows coming up over the next few weeks.

There is no charge - simply send your info to [email protected]k no later than Friday for inclusion in the following edition.

Listings will also appear online at fifetoday.co.uk and our Facebook page.

August 9

The Fife cast of Helen Shapiro Walkin' Back which comes to the Kings Theatre

John Douglas (Trashcan Sinatras) Jock’s Grill House, Kirkcaldy

Film: The Smurfs/Jurassic World Rebirthj, Adam Smith Theatre

August 10

Dinosaur Adventure Live - The Big Jurassic Storm, Rothes Halls, Glenrothes

The McDougalls: Pirate Adventure, Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline

August 14

Eabhal, Kirkcaldy Acoustic Music Club at Polish Club

August 15 & 16

Carly Imrie Performing Arts: The Greatest Show, Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy

Kings Of Marigold, Adam Smith Theatre

August 16

Celine: My Heart Will Go On, Rothes Halls, Glenrothes

Lang Toun Jazz: Andrea Carlson & The Love Police, Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy

Cirque: The Greatest Show,Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline

August 17

Elton John Tribute CISWO Glenrothes

August 20

Amadeus: 40th anniversary screening, Adam Smith Theatre

August 22

T-Rextasy: The Greatest Hits Tour, Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline

Pink/Erasure tribute double bill, The Duchess of Kirkcaldy

August 23

Blor, Styx, Kirkcaldy - tribute to Blur

Bitter Sweet: Sabrina & Olivier, Adam Smith Theatre

August 24

The Tremeloes, CISWO Glenrothes

Rock The Rovers, Styx, Kirkcaldy -Velour Amour, Gav Patrick, Andy Chung, State Of Emergency, Slipstream, Columbos, Steph, The Diversions, BUick 55s, Charles Wood, Albo.

August 28

Al Hughes, Kirkcaldy Acoustic Music Club at Polish Club

August 29

Queen-esque, The Duchess of Kirkcaldy

August 30

Helen Shapiro Walkin' Back, King's Kirkcaldy

Clark Stewart, Fife Arms

Squabble Fest, Styx - two rooms of live music with multiple bands on line-up

Chris Reeve, Jock’s Grill House, Kirkcaldy

Saving All my Love For You, Adam Smith Theatre

August 31

An Audience With Ricky Tomlinson, CISWO Glenrothes

September 3-4

Pirates Love Underpants, Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy

September 4

Tim Peake Astronauts: The Quest To Explore Space, Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline

September 5 In Conversation: Jim Leishman, Barbara Dickson, Gordon Brown, Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy

Singin’ I’m No A Billy, She’s No A Tim, Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline

September 6

Jive Talkin’ Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline

September 8

Pink Floyd At Pompeii - movie screening at the Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy

September 8-13

Rocky Horror Picture Show, Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline

September 11

Scott Cook, Pamela Mae, Kirkcaldy Acoustic Music Club at Polish Club

September 13

The Ultimate Bubble Show, Byre Theatre St Andrews

The Lorna Brooks Band, Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy

September 18

Radio Gaga,Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline

September 19 & 20

Boys, Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy - from the same team which brought The Collie’s Shed to the venue

September 19

Onoir in concert, Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy

September 20

Milton Jones, Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline

Fred MacAulay, Byre Theatre, St Andrews

Man’s Best friend, Adam Smith Theatre

September 21

Dylan Moran,Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline

September 24

Chris McAusland - Yonks! Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline

September 25

The Sensational 60s Experience, Rothes Halls, Glenrothes

Kinky Boots: the Musical, Lochgelly Theatre

September 26

Buddy Holly & The Crickets, Byre Theatre, St Andrews

September 27

Ben Portsmouth: This Is Elvis,Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline

October 3

Angela Barnes: Angst, Byre Theatre, St Andrews

October 4

Bearfoot Comedy Club, Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy

The Countess Of Fife, Jock’s Grill House, Kirkcaldy

Arcari Hypnotist, Adam Smith Theatre

October 10

Fairport Convention, Byre Theatre, St Andrews

October 12

ELO/The Beatles Beyond, CISWSO Glenrothes

October 16

Connor Burns: Gallus, Adam Smith Theatre

October 17

Dreamcoat Stars, Adam Smith Theatre

October 19

Soul Town, Styx, Kirkcaldy

October 23

Horse McDonald: The Same Sky 35 Years, Adam Smith Theatre

October 24

David Grubb Quartet, Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy

November 3

Karen Dunbar, Old Kirk, Kirkcaldy

November 7-8

Fife Opera: La Boheme by Puccini, Adam Smith Theatre

November 8

Jon Mancini & Michael Kilkie, The Duchess of Kirkcaldy

Karen Dunbar, Old Kirk, Kirkcaldy

November 14

Kennie Simon, A Taste Of Hot Chocolate, The Duchess of Kirkcaldy

December 5-30

Aladdin, Adam Smith Theatre

December 6

Voyage, Styx, Kirkcaldy - Abba tribute