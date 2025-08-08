Your preview to this evening’s all important episode of WWE SmackDown, featuring John Cena and Cody Rhodes post SummerSlam

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fallout from WWE SummerSlam 2025 continues this evening on WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

Both Cody Rhodes and John Cena are set to appear to address the conclusion of Sunday’s main event, including one shocking return.

Here’s your preview for tonight’s episode of SmackDown, the UK start time and how Disney are now involved with the WWE.

It’s been an interesting week in the world of the WWE; controversial returns, title changes and a brand new deal involving Disney.

All just another week for the company, right?

As the fallout from SummerSlam 2025 continues, Cody Rhodes kicks off a brand new chapter as your WWE Champion once again - no longer the Undisputed championship, as the WWE have now renamed the title after ‘The American Nightmare’s’ win over John Cena.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But while some are asking what’s next for Rhodes on the road to both the next PLE, Clash in Paris, others have questions about the return of one former WWE superstar, Brock Lesnar.

The ‘Beast Incarnate’ made his shocking return to the company on Sunday evening, leaving John Cena in a pile in the middle of the ring after hitting him with his signature F5, prompting many now to believe that a Cena v Lesnar match in Paris could be on the cards.

But that hasn’t sat well with some wrestling fans, owing to Brock Lesnar’s effectively being named in a civil lawsuit filed by Janel Grant, with some fans believing that his return is perhaps not warranted, but also tone deaf given the accusations levied against him.

But, as Paul Heyman stated in his interview with Ariel Helwani earlier this week, the crowd seem into it - and in the business of wrestling, the heat from the crowd is all that matters... good heat, mind you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As that quagmire continues, here’s a look at tonight’s announced segments for WWE SmackDown, the UK start time and a bit more about how Disney are now involved with TKO and the WWE.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown preview - August 8 2025

After the conclusion of WWE's two-night SummerSlam PLE, there are far more questions than answers - will we get any on tonight's WWE SmackDown? | Elsa/Getty Images

Cody Rhodes returns to SmackDown as the WWE Champion

After a brutal Street Fight at SummerSlam, the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes returns to the blue brand. He is now a two-time WWE Champion after dethroning John Cena in a hard-fought match that left both men battered and bruised. The victory marks a significant chapter in his story, as he finally reclaimed the title he lost at WrestleMania 41.

Now that he's back on top, the question is what's next for ‘The American Nightmare.’ Rhodes is sure to have a target on his back, with the entire locker room looking to challenge the new champion. Tonight, he'll likely address his victory and the future, but will he be met with new challengers or an old foe?

John Cena addresses the shocking return of Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam

The shocking conclusion to SummerSlam saw the surprise return of ‘The Beast Incarnate’ Brock Lesnar. After an emotional match that saw him lose the WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes, John Cena was left alone in the ring, basking in the applause of the WWE Universe, only for Lesnar to appear and lay him out with a devastating F-5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a two-year absence from the company, Lesnar's return and targeted attack on Cena has left the WWE Universe with more questions than answers. With his retirement tour nearing its end, what does this mean for Cena's final chapter?

Tonight, Cena will make his first public comments on the attack and the return of his long-time rival. Will he shed light on why Lesnar targeted him, or will he simply challenge ‘The Beast’ to one final battle?

What time is WWE Friday Night SmackDown starting in the UK tonight?

Though there are changes in broadcast times coming up in August, you’re still going to have to either stay up late or wake up early. Tonight’s episode of WWE Friday Night Smackdown will air from 1am BST on August 9 once again on Netflix .

But for those who can’t stay up late, or want to lie in, you can watch the episode after it has been broadcast on demand through the streaming service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How are Disney now involved with the WWE?

The House of Mouse’s involvement with WWE is a result of a major new partnership with ESPN, a subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company.

In a landmark deal announced earlier this week, ESPN platforms will become the exclusive domestic U.S. home for all WWE Premium Live Events (PLEs), including flagship events like WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, and SummerSlam. This five-year agreement, valued at over $1.6 billion, is set to begin in 2026.

This new deal is significant because it moves WWE's premium events from their previous home on NBCUniversal's Peacock streaming service to ESPN's new direct-to-consumer streaming service.

While some of the major events will have simulcasts on ESPN's linear television networks, the full experience, including pre-show and post-show coverage, will be a key feature of ESPN's streaming platform.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who do you think will be Cody Rhodes’ next challenger for the WWE Championship now that he’s vanquished ‘evil’ John Cena? Make your predictions on the next title match, or what other bouts could take place at Clash in Paris by leaving a comment wherever you’ve read this article.