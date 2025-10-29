Celebrity Traitors fans have come up with an incredible theory for how Jonathan Ross could be caught tonight (October 29) 👀📺

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celebrity Traitors is back for another week.

The faithful have yet to unmask a Traitor.

But fans think they have the best opportunity yet to catch one!

The stakes for the faithful have never been higher on Celebrity Traitors. Heading into the penultimate week, the players have yet to unmask a single one of the conniving trio.

Alan Carr, Cat Burns, and Jonathan Ross have managed to avoid being caught at the roundtable. Instead it is the faithful who have bore the brunt of the exits so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yet another of the stars is set to be sent home once last week’s huge cliffhanger is resolved. But could this episode be the best opportunity for the faithful to catch a traitor?

Celebrity Traitors fans’ incredible theory for latest episode

In the first episode of The Celebrity Traitors, Claudia Winkleman wears this beautiful Chloe jacket (£2,125, Harveynichols.co.uk) and blouse. CREDIT: BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry

It has been a sore spot for this first ever group of all-star faithful that they have gone three whole weeks without catching a single traitor. Alan and Cat have mostly managed to avoid suspicion, but despite being at the centre of a major theory, Jonathan has also clung on.

Discussing what might happen next before the latest episode, fans have posed an incredible thought experiment. A fan on Reddit wrote: “If Nick, Kate or Lucy ask Jonathan what the letter said about them having to go to the chessboard that night, he obviously won’t know what it said cuz he wasn’t gonna be murdered and he’d get instantly exposed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Do you think they’d be allowed to ask about the letter? Obviously it might not cross their mind as well to ask, but I have faith Nick could think to try something like this if it’s not considered a fourth wall break or cheating.”

Another added: “It caught out a contestant in the US and Jonathan is a massive Traitors fan so I wonder if he has covered his bases.”

One said: “There is an opportunity for the faithful to trap a traitor by individually asking them questions about their experience and comparing the answers. If they have watched the US version they certainly will do this.

“If I was a traitor I would demand to be walked through what they received and what happened to them. If they refuse then the production team is definitely trying to help the faithful and level the playing field.”

Remind yourself of every player who has left Celebrity Traitors so far. It includes all of the murdered and banished contestants after six episodes.