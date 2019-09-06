Curtain call as theatre stalwart Mona retires at 90

The curtain has come down on a glittering career for one stalwart of the local theatre scene.

Mona Malcolm has bowed out of Glenrothes Amateur Musical Association (GAMA) after a lifetime of service.

The group is set to hit the stage with the smash hit musical 42nd Street at Rothes Halls from September 24-28, but it will be without their honorary life member.

At the age of 90, Mona has decided to retire.

She joined GAMA as a founder member in 1966 and appeared in every performance for the next 40 years.

Always valuable in the chorus, she also had a ‘starring’ part in 1991 as Grandma Tzeitel in ‘Fiddler On The Roof’.

She retired from the stage in 2005, but her dedication to the company continued for many more years.

Having served with distinctio, as a soprano, she moved on to achieve legendary status within the company as ... tea lady!

She continued to serve, literally, supplying tea and home baking at rehearsals and during show week.

In 2018, she decided to hang up her apron for good and she celebrated her 90th birthday this year.

Although she will be missing backstage, Mona was among the first to receive her tickets to see the Broadway classic and will be cheering on her many pals on stage.

Tickets to see 42nd Street are available at the Box Office 01592-611101 or online at www.onfife.com