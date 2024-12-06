Doctor Who will be back on Christmas Day for another special 😍

Doctor Who will be back on Christmas Day for a new adventure.

Special guest star Nicola Coughlan will appear in the seasonal special.

It is Ncuti Gatwa’s second Christmas episode as the Doctor.

The BBC has surprised fans of Doctor Who by offering a first look at the upcoming Christmas special for 2024.

Ncuti Gatwa is back for his second seasonal special - after making his debut last Christmas. He will be joined by Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan as they reunite after co-starring in Barbie in 2023.

A trailer for the episode has now been released - giving fans a hint of what to expect come December 25. Here’s all you need to know:

When does the Doctor Who Christmas special air?

The Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) and Joy (Nicola Coughlan). Photo: BBC Studios/James Pardon | BBC Studios/James Pardon

Doctor Who has returned to its traditional Christmas Day slot - after swapping to New Year’s Day during the Jodie Whittaker-era. It will air on BBC One and iPlayer at 5.10pm on December 25.

What is Joy to the World about?

Former showrunner Steven Moffat is back to write this Christmas special - his first since 2017’s Twice Upon a Time. The BBC has released a synopsis for the episode and it reads: “ The episode introduces Joy, starring Nicola Coughlan (Bridgerton, Derry Girls), who checks into a London hotel in 2024, only to discover that her quiet stay is anything but ordinary.

“When Joy opens a secret doorway to the Time Hotel, she discovers danger, dinosaurs and the Doctor. But a deadly plan is unfolding across the Earth, just in time for Christmas.

“Where has the Doctor been? What is going on in Joy’s hotel room? An old enemy of the Doctor’s is lurking in the wings and all of human history hangs in the balance. Can the Doctor save Christmas, everywhere, all at once?”

Is there a trailer?

The first proper trailer for Doctor Who’s Christmas special in 2024 has now been released. We have embedded it below, please give it a moment to load in.

Who else is in the cast for the Doctor Who Christmas special?

Joining Ncuti Gatwa and Nicola Coughlan is a cast of exciting guest stars, including Steph de Whalley as Anita, Jonathan Aris as Melnak, Joel Fry as Trev, Peter Benedict as Basil, Julia Watson as Hilda, and Niamh Marie Smith as Sylvia.

The series is produced by Bad Wolf with BBC Studios for the BBC and Disney Branded Television, and will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK, and exclusively on Disney+ outside of the UK where available.

