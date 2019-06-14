Oor Wullie stars in new stage show coming to Fife

One of Scotland’s most loved characters is coming to the Adam Smith Theatre in a new live show.

Oor Wullie is the star of a new musical adventure which his the stage from Monday March 9-11 2020.

The star of the Sunday Post cartoon strip will be brought to life, along with his famous pals – Fat Boab, Soapy Soutar, Wee Eck, and the rest of the gang – in this new show from Dundee Rep.

You may also be interested in:

Raith Rovers hit back over boardroom sexism claims

Takeover leads to closure of Kirkcaldy town centre business

£1.6m funding boost for Kirkcaldy town centre

The company previously brought the acclaimed musical about The Broons to stage.

This new show has been created by Dundee Rep Ensemble and Selladoor Productions in association with Noisemaker.

Wullie has featured in the Sunday Post for over 80 years, earning him the title of ‘Scotland’s Favourite Son’ in a public vote in 2004.

The iconic laddie from Auchenshoogle is much loved for his big heart, constant war against boredom and his mischievous energetic pranks which often land him in a scrape or two!

Tickets for the Kirkcaldy shows from the box office or HERE www.onfife.com