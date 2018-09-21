Tale as old as time for this year’s Kirkcaldy panto

This year’s pantomime at the Adam Smith sees a variety of new faces and old in the magical tale of Beauty and the Beast.

Greg Powrie returns to play Dame following on from his 2016 appearance as Ugly Sister in Cinderella, with Kim Shepherd as The Enchantress and Colin Little as Beast/Prince.

Jillian Cunningham takes on the title role of Beauty, Adrian MacDonald will play the hilarious Cameron McKlinkie, David Rankine is the odious Eugene and James Barrie will play Beauty’s Father.

You might alao be interested in:

A Kirkcaldy woman’s £100 clamping for a car tax bill of...£0.00

My Fife My Town - Pick your winning photograph

Students and childminders hit out at college funding delays

Greg is delighted to be spending the festive season at the Kirkcaldy theatre.

He said: “Appearing at the Adam Smith is something of a homecoming.

“Thirty-eight years ago I appeared in a Scottish Youth Theatre production called What A Way to Run a Revolution.

“It was my first real taste of theatre, a fantastic production, and an experience I never looked back from.

“The rehearsals for the 2016 production of Cinderella took place in exactly the same room, and even after all that time there was something reassuringly familiar about the building.

“Secondly, and more importantly were the audiences as they took us to their hearts very quickly, and the response show after show was phenomenal!

“You are quite close to them at the Adam Smith, and I like that.”

Adrian MacDonald will be appearing in his first pantomime this year.

He said: “I have appeared in a few children’s shows but have never done panto before. It will be my first time stepping out to the Adam Smith stage, and I am really looking forward to starring in such a well-loved show and looking forward to making some panto magic.”

Beauty and the Beast runs from Saturday, December 8 until Saturday January 5, 2019. To book, contact the box office on (01592) 583302 or visit www.onfife.com