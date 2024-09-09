Take a tour of the ancient Wemyss Caves this coming weekend for Doors Open Day in Central Fife.

Venues across Fife are welcoming visitors this September as the popular Doors Open Days take place again in 2024.

The initiative, which takes place across Scotland throughout the month, allows members of the public to uncover hidden gems and experience familiar places through fresh eyes, all for free. It’s a chance to celebrate community heritage and the built environment, while visiting some interesting and historic buildings.

As in previous years, venues across the Kingdom will be opening their doors on different weekends of the month depending on their location.

Venues in East Fife will be welcoming visitors over the weekend of September 7 and 8, before those in Central Fife open on September 14 and 15 and those in West Fife the following week (September 21 and 22).

Kirkcaldy Art Club will be opening the doors to its base in Dysart's Hot Pot Wynd.

Here we list the venues in Central Fife taking part in the initiative this year over the weekend of September 14 and 15.

Among those buildings welcoming visitors are some new to the programme for this year as well as some popular old favourites.

For more information on any of the venues, or to book places where required, visit www.doorsopendays.org.uk

Adam Smith Heritage Centre, Kirkcaldy (September 14 & 15, 10am-3pm): Adam Smith Global Foundation offers an opportunity to explore the Heritage Centre, timeline and community garden, created to celebrate Kirkcaldy’s most famous son, the economist and moral philosopher, Adam Smith.

The former flaxmill at Silverburn Park, Leven is also taking part this year.

Auchtertool Kirk, Auchtertool (September 15, 1.30pm-4pm): Originally dedicated to St Columba the church at 'Ouchtertule' is mentioned in a papal bull of 1178 granting it to the priory of Inchcolm. The church has been rebuilt or altered at least five times and the present church was reconstructed in 1833, but incorporated parts of the earlier building. A booklet of the church's history and a children’s quiz will be available.

Burntisland Heritage Trust, Burntisland (September 14 & 15, 11am-4pm): For 30 years Burntisland Heritage Group have organised summer exhibitions with the latest titled “The Changing Face of Our Town” with the focus on the High Street, using “Then and Now “ photographs. Upstairs in the Burgh Chambers is the historic Council Chambers and the old Burgh Court and Magistrates’ Room. Whilst the heritage trust’s display is wheelchair accessible, the upper story of the Burgh Chambers is not.

Burntisland Parish Church, Burntisland (September 14 & 15, 2pm-4pm): Built between 1592 - 95 this is the oldest Post-Reformation church still in use in Scotland, and is historically important as being one of the first churches built in Scotland after the Reformation, with a highly distinctive and probably wholly original Scottish square plan design. There will be an introduction to the church and guided tours will take place throughout the day.

Christ’s Kirk on the Green, Leslie (September 14 & 15, 10am – 5pm): Visit an archaeological excavation and guided tour of Christ’s Kirk on the Green in Leslie. An ancient settlement thought to have developed as an agricultural township that serviced the Royal estate of Fettykil, established by King Malcolm IV no later than 1178. Refreshments, tea, coffee, soft drinks, will be available at Leslie Town Hall for a small charge.

Dysart Town Hall, Dysart (September 15, 12noon-4pm): The original structure of Dysart Tolbooth dates from 1576 and is an A Listed building. The Town House is a 19th century addition and housed the Burgh’s Town Council prior to amalgamation with Kirkcaldy. Dysart Trust is celebrating its Diamond Anniversary this year and visitors will be able to visit the Tolbooth and to explore the Trust’s permanent exhibition of photographs, documents and artefacts relating to the economic social and industrial history of the local area.

Erskine United Free Church, Burntisland (September 14, 10am-12noon): Erskine church is an iconic landmark in Burntisland. The congregation goes back to 1738 and moved to this building in 1903. The church is usually only open once a week for worship so this is a rare occasion to be able to come in and enjoy the beautiful architecture and surroundings.

Fife Collections Centre, Glenrothes (September 14, 10.30am-12.30pm & 2pm-4pm; September 15, 10.30am-12.30pm & 2pm-4pm): OnFife is inviting visitors to join a guided tour of its Collections Centre in Glenrothes; home to more than 250,000 objects and documents from the Museums and Archive Collection. Places are limited so booking in advance is essential. On the guided tour you will encounter some of the treasures in the collection. Suitable for adults and children age 14 and upwards.

Kirkcaldy Art Club, Dysart (September 15, 11am-4pm): Visit the club’s home in Hot Pot Wynd and view an exhibition of members’ work, tombola and children’s activities. The beautiful stone building was once a laundry for the Sinclair and Nairn families but has seen a huge transformation in the years since it was bought in 1970 for the sum of £150!

Kirkcaldy Community Gardens and Allotments, Ravenscraig, Kirkcaldy (September 15, 10am-2pm): The site is in its 14th year and has been managed to ensure suitability for allotment growers as well as local user groups including nursery, primary and secondary school pupils, disabled adults and volunteers. Paths will take visitors around the gardens and allotments and children are welcome to visit and enjoy the walks.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court Annexe, Kirkcaldy (September 14, 10am-4pm): The building consists of two new criminal courtrooms, together with a new custody suite, co-located within the existing Kirkcaldy Police Station complex. Guided tours of the Court Building, including the cell complex, will take place throughout the day.

Kirkcaldy Town House, Kirkcaldy (September 14, 11am-3pm): Kirkcaldy Town House has a Scandinavian theme, and when construction started in 1937, it was to a design by architects David Carr and William Howard of Edinburgh. The building work was put on hold when the Second World War broke out, but did not resume until 1950 and was finally completed in 1956. Today Townhouse serves as Fife Council's Regional Office.

Law’s Close, The Merchants House, Kirkcaldy (September 15, 11am-3pm): Law’s Close is an A-Listed 16thC Merchant’s House, at the east end of Kirkcaldy High Street, The building as we know it today is thought to have been constructed by the ship-owning family of David and Agnes Law, who are the earliest known owners from the late 1500s, hence ‘Law’s Close’. The building was acquired by the Scottish Historic Buildings Trust in 1986 and painstakingly restored by them. Over the next 20 years, SHBT brought much of the building back to its former splendour, restoring key features such as timber panelling, 16thC painted ceilings, a late 17thC plaster work ceiling and a 17thC wall painting of a ship. There will also be children's Arts & Crafts activities with botanical printing in the 'Merchant's Garden'.

Museum of Communication, Burntisland (September 14, 11am-4pm): The Museum of Communication aims to inform, educate and entertain the public with the exciting developments in communication technology that we enjoy today. This year’s new exhibition "It's About Time" explains the importance of time in the development of many things we take for granted. Try to imagine a world where it took three days to send a message from Edinburgh to London. There will be guided tours and hands on activities for children.

Old Kirk, Kirkcaldy (September 14 & 15, 10am-4pm): Marvel at the Old Kirk's beautiful stained glass by famous artists, browse exhibitions on Adam Smith, baptised in the Old Kirk in 1723, and Kirkcaldy Civic Society’s Golden Anniversary. Climb the 15th century tower with one of our guides for panoramic views, and ring the bell, first cast in 1553. Less mobile? –view it on our screen or wander through the Kirk in our digital world of 1500. Tour the graveyard to hear "Stories from Stones" about the famous and not-so-famous people buried there. Children can take part in a scavenger hunt inside, a scavenger hunt outside in the graveyard, web pages, colouring in sheets and lighting up the model tower by human energy.

Pathhead Parish Church, Kirkcaldy (September 14 & 15, 2pm-4.30pm): Learn about the history of the church and see the many ways the community has been celebrating its 200th anniversary. There are lots of special features of interest throughout the church. History will be brought to life with a photographic exhibition celebrating the 200th anniversary of the dedication of Pathhead Church.

Silverburn Flax Mill, Leven (September 14 & 15, 10am-4pm): Silverburn Flax Mill is undergoing a multi-million pound redevelopment to turn the derelict B-listed building into a café, hostel and event space. Join a hard hat tour or talk for an exclusive look at the latest Flax Mill redevelopment updates. Explore traditional crafts and building techniques in the drop in workshops. Enjoy a guided walk of the Park, once the estate of the Russell family and boasting stunning trees from across the world.

Wemyss Caves, East Wemyss (September 15, 1.30pm-4.30pm): See the largest collection of Pictish carvings anywhere - still in the place they were made over 1500 years ago. The Wemyss Caves are home to over 50 inscribed symbols, animal figures and a depiction of an early medieval boat. The caves also house several crosses carved by the first Christian missionaries to visit the area and on the cliffs above sit the remains of mediaeval Macduff Castle, once home to the Earls of Fife.

Wemyss School of Needlework, East Wemyss (September 14 & 15, 10am-5pm): The School has been in existence since 1876, when girls came to learn a skill and earn money. Under the present guardian, Fiona Wemyss, the School has progressed to teaching all kinds of Needlecrafts, supplying materials and designs to customers while still retaining the original building and wealth of historical pieces. There will be lots of children's activities and guided tours will take place throughout the day.