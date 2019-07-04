Bike show geared up for ice rink in Kirkcaldy this weekend

Motorbike fans are in for a treat this weekend when Fife Ice Arena opens its doors for the annual Kirkcaldy Motor Show.

Enthusiasts and clubs from around Scotland will converge on a huge display of motorcycles at the Gallatown venue on Sunday.

Scottish motorcycle race, Beveridge Park, Kirkcaldy October 1963.

And they’ll see bikes dating from the early 1920s to modern day, with road racing machines, road bikes, off-roaders and custom bikes.

This is the club’s second year at the ice rink after many successful shows in Beveridge Park.

Bikes will be on static display, with vintage, veteran, classic, modern, road and competition bikes and custom bikes, trade stands, club stands and auto jumble.

A few of the road racing bikes in the display competed at the par between 1948 and 1988 in the Scottish Road Races’ with one machine restored especially for the show.

You may also be interested in:

Drunk knife man fought staff in McDonald’s Kitchen

Sadness as popular Levenmouth man Craig Bernard passes away

Fife drug dealer jailed after crack cocaine raid

The late Alan Whittaker’s Scottish Championship winning Triumph Tiger Cub will be brought from Wakefield by his son, Richard, accompanied by Alan’s widow.

Some of Scotland’s racing stars will also be there, with an opportunity to meet them and their bikes.

Among them will be George ‘Dod’ Spence, fresh from the Isle of Man where he finished his 69th TT race, the highest of any Scottish rider. He is from Ceres and will bring along his TT bike.

Two ladies-only motorcycle clubs will also join the fun and there will be stands from Yamaha, Kawasaki, Suzuki, Honda and MV dealerships.

On the Saturday night there will be a talk given by special guest Jimmy Howe in the rink’s lounge at 7.00pm.

Jimmy is an ex marine, who already having seen the world, left the service and had no set goals, so he took to the road on a small motorcycle.

The journey took two years and saw him travell from South Africa to the Nile Delta, crossing almost 30 borders through heat and dust.

Jake Drummond, secretary of Kirkcaldy and District Motor Club, said: “This will be Jimmy’s first public talk, and we’re very pleased that he’s coming to our show to do it.

“He’ll be bringing his much travelled bike along with him, and will be doing a book signing of his story “Going the Distance”.”

Entry to Jimmy’s talk is £2.

The bike show on Sunday is on from 10.00am to 4.00pm.

Entry is £5 and accompanied children under 12 go free.