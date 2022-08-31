Burntisland set for September's Big Green Market

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The monthly event, organised by a team of volunteers, aims to give a second chance to pre-loved items including household goods, soft furnishings, books, toys and clothes at very affordable prices.

The market will take place in the Burntisland Parish Church Hall in the town’s West Leven Street this Friday and Saturday.

It runs from noon until 4pm on Friday and from 10am until 1pm on Saturday.

As well as offering pre-loved items, local sustainable businesses and craftspeople host a pop-up shop during the event’s Saturday session.

The Big Green Market distributes proceeds from the event to local community groups and has already supported many organisations since it began last summer.