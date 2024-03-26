Here are just some of the things that are happening over the holidays to help keep the family entertained. (Pic: Lisa Ferguson)Here are just some of the things that are happening over the holidays to help keep the family entertained. (Pic: Lisa Ferguson)
Here are just some of the things that are happening over the holidays to help keep the family entertained. (Pic: Lisa Ferguson)

Easter 2024: 17 things to do with the kids in Fife during the holidays

Wondering how you’re going to keep the kids entertained for the Easter holidays this year?
By Fiona Dobie
Published 26th Mar 2024, 14:25 GMT
Updated 26th Mar 2024, 14:37 GMT

There are a number of events and activities happening across the Kingdom that will help to keep the family busy. Here we’ve listed just some of the things happening locally over the Easter holidays to help give you some ideas.

Sports centres across the Kingdom are offering a bumper Easter programme with a range of free activities for those aged 17 and under. Sports include swimming, racquet sports and football. Find out more at www.fifeleisure.org.uk

1. Free Easter Activities at Fife sports centres

Bring the family together and treat your loved ones to the magic of the annual Easter Egg Trail at Culross Palace, Hill of Tarvit or Kellie Castle. The trails run from Friday, March 29 to Monday, April 1 from 10am to 4pm. £4 per child (property entry fees apply to non-members). Follow the trail, solve the puzzle and win a chocolate-y reward.

2. Easter Egg Hunt at National Trust for Scotland properties.

Find the clues and complete the challenge on this historic Easter trail. Work out who has been stealing all the Easter eggs and you will receive a chocolate treat. Normal castle entry fee applies. This event is running at Historic Environment Scotland's sites at Aberdour Castle and St Andrews Castle from Friday, March 29 to Monday, April 1.

3. Easter Eggsplorer Trail at Aberdour Castle & St Andrews Castle

An Easter Craft and Food Fayre takes place at Crail Community Hall on Saturday, March 30 and Sunday, March 31 from 11am to 4pm. Entry to the fayre is free. Arts, craft and food stalls will be set up in the small and large halls and the popular cafe will be open on both days.

4. Easter Craft and Food Fayre

