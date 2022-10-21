Fife author Tom Hubbard launches new book at Kirkcaldy Galleries event

The writer will launch them at a special ‘In Conversation’ event at Kirkcaldy Galleries on Thursday, October 27.

Tom has many strings to his bow as a poet, artist and academic.

He has a passionate love for his native Scotland, but these two new books reveal a career often spend among other countries and other cultures.

Author Tom Hubbard

Most Popular

As a university academic, before his retirement, Tom worked in universities across Europe and in the United States promoting Scottish literature and culture and drawing comparisons with other traditions.

His new book, Invitation to the Voyage, is the result of 40 years of travel and scholarship.

He will be talking about it, along with a book released during the pandemic, The Devil and Michael Scot: A Gallimaufry of Fife and Beyond, at the galleries, next weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latter is a collection of poems, essays and a stage play as Hubbard offers up a jumble of Fife, its history and its people.

The famous polymath and rumoured wizard Michael Scott is the most prominently featured Fifer, but the audience will also get the chance to discover why Walter Scott was all the rage in continental Europe, what Moby Dick owes to Fife and a whole load of other fascinating facts from the Kingdom and the much wider world.

The event starts at 5:30pm.