Fife charity celebrates ten years with a ceilidh

Greener Kirkcaldy is celebrating its tenth anniversary with a family friendly ceilidh at the end of this month.

Music will be provided by local award winning accordionist James Coutts and his band at the event in St Bryce Kirk Centre in Kirkcaldy on Saturday, November 29 from 8-11pm.

If you don’t know your Strip the Willow from your Dashing White Sergeant, he’ll guide you through every step.

There will be a cash only bar with a selection of beers and wines, as well as soft drinks and a supper of haggis stovies and homemade tablet.

Locals can also try their luck in a prize raffle – tickets for sale on the night. (cash only).

Greener Kirkcaldy was formed in 2009 when a group of local people who volunteered with Friends of the Earth Scotland got together with the aim of doing something positive, local, and practical for the community, and the environment.

Most of the original founding volunteers are still involved in Greener Kirkcaldy, either as members, staff or volunteers.

The charity started its first project, an advice centre on Kirkcaldy High Street, in 2010 and has grown steadily since then.

Developments have continued as Greener Kirkcaldy relocated in March this year into a new base at 8 East Fergus Place in the town.

The charity deliver projects to meet the needs and aspirations of local people: tackling fuel and food poverty, protecting and enjoying the environment as well as bringing the community together around the themes of: energy, climate change, food and growing, waste reduction and transport.

Doors at the ceilidh open at 7.30pm with dancing starting at 8pm. Supper is served at 8.45pm, with raffle winners announced at 9.15 and more dancing.

There is more information about booking tickets from www.greenerkirkcaldy.org.uk.

Ticket price covers entry and supper. Tickets cost £12.50 for adults, child £5 and family £25.

Money raised from the raffle going to the Help Fuel Fife Folk campaign.