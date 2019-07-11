Fife nightclub opens doors to youngsters for unique event

Youngsters in Kirkcaldy are being invited to put on their dancing shoes and boogie along to some club classics at a special afternoon disco for tots in a town nightclub this weekend.

Kitty’s is holding a ‘tots ‘n’ tunes’ event for strictly under 12s on Saturday from 2-4pm.

DJ Scott Park

The disco at the Hunter Street venue will be hosted by well-known Fife DJ Scott Park who will be encouraging local youngsters to throw shapes – not tantrums!

Nicola Shields, social media manager at Kitty’s, said parents must accompany their children to the disco and likewise, adults cannot attend without a child in tow.

Nicola told The Press how the idea came about.

“Recently, Mario Caira, Kitty’s owner, hired me to do the management of Kitty’s social media pages.

“I was working on a project at home, speaking out loud to myself, and my nine-year-old son Jaxxson asked me when I would organise something for him at Kitty’s. It got me thinking.

“Throughout the summer there are pop-up events in cities such as Edinburgh, but there is nothing in Fife that has the concept of grown ups showing their kids what a nightclub experience is like.

“I put the idea to Mario and, being a family man himself, he gave it the thumbs up and gav e me the free rein to go ahead and get it organised.”

You may also be interested in:

Deportation threat to American who made his home in Fife

Police appeal after death of cyclist

Fife twins reveal heartache behind graduation joy

Nicola decided to involve DJ Scott Park as he had recently taken part in a few charity events in Kirkcaldy which completely sold out.

She added: “Scott was more than happy to take the gig.

“In fact, he is really looking forward to his son joining him in the DJ booth for the first time to see what his dad actually does!”

At the event there will be a babies-only safe zone with soft mats and ball pool, character appearances, and a giant colouring-in mural.

There will also be free glowsticks and a chance to get your face painted.

The gig is a homecoming for the well-known Kirkcaldy DJ, and one he is looking forward to.

Scott said: “Nicola asked if I would be interested in doing a club night for parents during the day and one they could bring their kids along to as well and I said of course.

“My wee boy Oscar has been asking to come to one of my gigs for ages, so as it’s during the day, he will be there, he’s super excited.”

And he promised: “My music is going to be uplifting club classics.”

The disco is a ticketed event to ensure it is a safe and enjoyable environment for children.

Tickets will be available to purchase online up until one hour before it starts at 2pm on Saturday unless they sell out prior to this time.

They can be purchased online at skiddle.com/e/13568641