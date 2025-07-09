A Fife town is set to relaunch its historic Lammas Fair, making it only one of two still celebrated in Scotland.

Inverkeithing’s rich heritage will be proudly celebrated this summer, joining St Andrews in honouring a tradition which stretches back centuries, and is rooted in ancient harvest festivals. It takes place on Friday, August 1, followed by the town’s Highland Games on the Saturday.

To mark the completion of long-awaited improvements to the town square, and to revive the grandeur of fairs past, the community has come together to expand this year’s celebrations into a full week of activity.

The fair will include its most cherished customs including the hat and ribbon races, believed to be the oldest road race in Scotland. Its origins trace back to local shepherds competing for ribbons to gift their sweethearts, and a hat for themselves. Today, while the prize is now cash, the spirit of the race lives on — with the symbolic hat and ribbons still paraded through the town alongside a pipe band. There are also race categories for all ages.

Inverkeithing joins St Andrews as the only towns in Scotland with a Lammas Fair (Pic: Peter Adamson)

The fair will transform the High Street with rides and stalls, and a vibrant atmosphere, culminating in the Highland Games the following day.

A host of local groups, including the Community Council, Inverkeithing Trust, Inverkeithing Encore, The Bowling Club, Highland Games Committee, Community Garden, Community Use, The Burgh Arms, and The Half Crown, have collaborated on the programme. Highlights include sports, arts and crafts, a duck race, a Horrible Histories scavenger hunt, a shop window competition and a head-to-head pub quiz to crown the town’s smartest pub!

Helen Doig, who chairs Inverkeithing Community Council, said “The Lammas Fair has always been part of Inverkeithing’s story, and this relaunch is a fantastic way to honour that tradition while creating new memories for future generations.”

Councillor David Barratt added: “I’m thrilled we’ve managed to pull together a full programme and hope people of all ages will join us. It’s an opportunity for the whole community to come together, celebrate Inverkeithing’s history, and have some fun along the way. We’re trying something different this year and the Council has agreed to a full road closure to give the Showman’s Guild the space they need to bring a bigger and better range of attractions.”