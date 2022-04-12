Fife town set to create 30m Covid canvas in community painting event

The community painting event takes place at the Lower College Lawn, St Andrews, on April 18.

It starts from 10:00am and runs until late evening.

The aim is to create a 30m art installation to reflect and celebrate all that people have achieved as a community throughout the pandemic.

Poster promoting the event

The canvas will be displayed in the Wardlaw Museum and become a part of Fife history for future generations.

The event is open to all ages and there will be free coffee and live music.