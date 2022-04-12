Fife town set to create 30m Covid canvas in community painting event
A Fife town is creating a huge canvas to reflect its achievements through the pandemic - and it is appealing to people to get involved.
The community painting event takes place at the Lower College Lawn, St Andrews, on April 18.
It starts from 10:00am and runs until late evening.
The aim is to create a 30m art installation to reflect and celebrate all that people have achieved as a community throughout the pandemic.
The canvas will be displayed in the Wardlaw Museum and become a part of Fife history for future generations.
The event is open to all ages and there will be free coffee and live music.
For more details, and how to join in, please visit https://facebook.com/events/s/covid-canvas/288068633473479/