Fife Writes unveils line-up for next event

Fife Writes brings its next event to Kirkcaldy later this month.

It takes place on Thursday, September 26 at the Cupcake Coffee Box, in the High Street.

The group – launched in 2014 – supports and encourages a huge range of writers with workshops and live events.

The latest line-up includes Dysart poet, George McDermid, writer Andrew McNeil from the East Neuk, and actor and singer, Cora Todd from Aberdour who recently staged her show at the Edinburgh Free Fringe.

There are also three open mic slots open to anyone who wants to get involved.

Doors open at 7:00 pm for a 7:30 pm start.

More info HERE www.fifewrites.co.uk