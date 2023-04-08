News you can trust since 1871
Feeding time for the ring-tailed lemurs

Fife Zoo: 14 pictures behind the scenes at Fife Zoo as it opens for a new season

Fife Zoo has opened its doors for a new spring and summer season.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 8th Apr 2023, 10:34 BST

The facility, near Ladybank, has endured a tough ride through lockdown as well as a devastating fire, and the impact of avian flu restrictions, but it it aiming for busy year after drawing over 22,000 visitors in 2022.

Read our feature about the zoo here: https://www.fifetoday.co.uk/news/people/fife-zoo-doors-open-to-new-season-after-challenges-of-lockdown-and-major-fire-4094614

Mike Knight, director of Fife Zoo

1. Behind the scenes at Fife Zoo

Mike Knight, director of Fife Zoo Photo: Cath Ruane

The entrance to Fife Zoo

2. Behind the scenes at Fife Zoo

The entrance to Fife Zoo Photo: Cath Ruane

The walk through lemur enclosure is hugely popular with visitors

3. Behind the scenes at Fife Zoo

The walk through lemur enclosure is hugely popular with visitors Photo: Cath Ruane

The zoo is home to a number of animals from Africa and South America

4. Behind the scenes at Fife Zoo

The zoo is home to a number of animals from Africa and South America Photo: Cath Ruane

