Fife Zoo: 14 pictures behind the scenes at Fife Zoo as it opens for a new season
Fife Zoo has opened its doors for a new spring and summer season.
The facility, near Ladybank, has endured a tough ride through lockdown as well as a devastating fire, and the impact of avian flu restrictions, but it it aiming for busy year after drawing over 22,000 visitors in 2022.
Read our feature about the zoo here: https://www.fifetoday.co.uk/news/people/fife-zoo-doors-open-to-new-season-after-challenges-of-lockdown-and-major-fire-4094614
