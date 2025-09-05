Karen Dunbar adds Kirkcaldy show and return to second Fife town in 80-date tour

Acclaimed comedian Karen Dunbar is bringing her new tour to Kirkcaldy.

The star of Chewin’ The Fat is at the Old Kirk in the Lang Toun on Saturday. November 8.

She also makes a return to Markinch Town Hall on Friday, November 14 after a sell-out show in the town in May.

Dunbar, who is also an actor, writer, and DJ is on the road as part of an epic 80-date tour which started in May and runs until the end of November. It is also a brand-new show for 2025, and it sees Karen sharing stories from her life and talking about her career, with a heap of humour and jokes.

It is Dunbar’s fourth tour with Aberdeen-based promoters, Breakneck Comedy, since 2023, and their most ambitious to date.

Founder, Naz Hussain, explains, “This is the biggest tour we’ve ever organised, and I’m delighted that we’re working with Karen for it. This is a big year for Breakneck Comedy – it’s our fifteenth anniversary and to be able to deliver such a huge tour for such a well-loved Scottish act is the icing on the cake” says Naz.

“Anyone who’s been to one of Karen’s shows before will know that it’s a great night of laughs, jokes, stories, and anecdotes from her career, covering everything from her time on Chewin’ The Fat, right through to her latest adventures as a DJ. This is a brand-new show for 2025, and the fact that Karen has so many fresh new stories to share is testament to her talent as a comedian, and her amazing career.”