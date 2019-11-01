Kirkcaldy set to host its first public firework display in over 25 years

Organisers are hoping folk will remember, remember the fifth of November in Kirkcaldy this year as the town hosts its first free public fireworks display in over 25 years.

The skies above Beveridge Park will be full of colourful sparks accompanied by whizzes and bangs on Tuesday as hundreds of locals head there to watch the 15-minute spectacular.

A fireworks display is taking place in Beveridge Park, Kirkcaldy at 7.30pm on November 5, 2019.

The event starts at 7.30pm and will be free to attend – but there will be opportunities to donate to help generate funding to make it an annual fixture.

The new community initiative has been spearheaded by Kirkcaldy Rugby Club which is running it with event hosts, Kingdom FM, Beveridge Park Development Group, 21CC Fireworks, Forth Crossing Security and Kirkcaldy District Scouts.

The bid to stage a free public display in Kirkcaldy came after the decision to scrap events in Glenrothes and Dunfermline.

You may also be interested in:

there will be fireworks at Beveridge Park in Kirkcaldy on Tuesday evening.

Kirkcaldy crash: Police hunt driver after car flips on side

Tributes paid to Willie Clarke, the last Communist councillor in the UK

Plans to turn Fife venue into Grand Ole Opry of Scotland

Corgi George, director of rugby and development officer at Kirkcaldy Rugby Club, revealed where the idea came from.

There hasn't been a fireworks display in the town for over 25 years.. Pic: Pixabay

He said: “It is all part of the plans to regenerate Kirkcaldy.

“On the back of the recent Kirkcaldy Parks half marathon, we became involved with other groups, and there is a lot of work going on to try to promote Kirkcaldy, as well as developing the park itself.

“The Beveridge Park Development Group was one of the first to be involved as it wanted to do something.

“There hasn’t been a public fireworks display in Kirkcaldy for in excess of 25 years, so when this idea came up it was bounced around in discussions.

“A lot of our colleagues in rugby clubs around the country host events like this, and they make a lot of money from them, but with Beveridge Park being open, we knew this wasn’t going to be something for profit.

“We are just looking to generate enough money to hold it again.

“The scouts and the Round Table will be going around rattling tins on the evening to generate some funding.”

The plan is to start small this year – but grow the display if it wins public support.

He said: “It will be a very basic event for the first one. There will be some children’s rides that sort of stuff.

“We really just want to get our grounding so we can see what we are able to commit to.

“We can look at securing some funding as well as generating some money ourselves.”

The display will be hosted by radio station Kingdom FM, and feature some teacup rides for youngsters attending.

The fireworks come from 21CC Fireworks – a company with a good track record.

Notices have gone to all local residents, and there are plans to minimise the impact of traffic and a large crowd descending on the side streets.

Corgi added: “We are quite keen for there not to be a lot of traffic.

“One of the reasons we decided to do this was to take some of the pain away from Burntisland, which is holding its event on the same night, as it gets a lot of people attending its bonfire and fireworks display.”

There is ample parking at the train station and in the town centre – both a short walk from the park.

Parking will be banned on the roads around the park.

“We will have security officers going round the park on the night so people’s safety is paramount.

“But we also want everyone to have a good time and enjoy what should be a world class fireworks display.”

He added: “This is a huge multi-agency and volunteer initiative and it is great to see everyone working together on it.”

“This is something we can all buy into and help make a success for Kirkcaldy.”

Shows around Fife’s villages and towns

There will be another two events taking place locally to celebrate Bonfire Night.

Burntisland Events Group is organising its annual bonfire and fireworks display on Tuesday at Burntisland Links.

It runs from 6:00-8.30pm.

There will be entertainment from 6:00pm, while the bonfire – with a guy created by pupils at Starley Hall – will be lit at 7:00pm and a 20-minute fireworks display will begin at approx 7.15pm.

Although there is no entry charge, the event relies on public donations – so locals are being encouraged to please donate to the collection buckets on the night if they can.

Car parking in the town is limited so the public are advised to use public transport.

This year there will be no parking in large parts of Burntisland – and it will be enforced by four parking attendants.

Stagecoach is providing extras buses on the No. 7 route from Dunfermline and Kirkcaldy with extra trains being added.

Cardenden is hosting a bonfire and fireworks display at Wallsgreen Park, Bowhill on Friday, November 8.

It is being organised by Cardenden Bonfire and Fireworks Committee and takes place from 7:00 to 9:00pm.

The bonfire will be lit by 7:00pm followed by the fireworks display.

No personal fireworks or sparklers will be permitted at either of these events.