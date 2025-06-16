The Langtoun Fest is well underway in Kirkcaldy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The month-long event runs across June, and its daily programme is packed with shows and activities taking place across the Lang Toun.

Copies of the programme are available across town, including Kirkcaldy Galleries and Waterstones in the High Street – we have picked out a selection of highlights day by day.

Thursday June 19

There's a packed programme of events in Langtoun fest this week

Drama: Wish You Were Here, The Kings

Friday, June 20

Two Four-Eyed Guys, The Harbour Bar

Saturday, June 21

Legendary Hacienda DJ Graeme Park on the decks (Pic: Kevin Murray)

Kirkcaldy Yoga Festival, various venues

Kirkcaldy Men’s Shed open day, Ravenscraig Park

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Benefit concert: Bruce Davies, Langtoun Central Church, Elgin Street

Sunday, June 22

Summer solstice holistic fayre, The Kings

Kirkcaldy Meets Ingolstadt; a celebration of German Beer and culture, Krafty Fine Drinks, Kirk Wynd

Fife Vegfest, High Street

Fife Ukulele Orchestra & Friends, St Bryce Centre

Tea & Tunes, Old Kirk

Polish Fest:

The Polish Club has long been associated with Kirkcaldy – and many people have lots of memories of days and evenings at the Polish Club which was created after World War II by the soldiers and their families who stayed in Scotland and made their lives here. It’s been part of Kirkcaldy life ever since.

The Polish Club, along with the Polish Association is now staging a gala day – a Polish Fest – to celebrate Polish culture and friendship in Kirkcaldy. A great day is planned to taste, listen, see and touch Polish culture, traditional Polish food and music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Highlights include a barbecue, activities for kids, music and games, while the bar will be open and there will be an exhibition of the 70 years of the Polish Club. The event runs from 1:00pm to 5:00 pm on Sunday 22nd.

Tuesday, June 24

An evening with Ambrose Parry, Waterstones, High Street - meet the best selling husband and wife, author, Christmas Brookmyre and consultant anaesthetist, Dr Marisa Haetzman, behind the hugely popular books.

Wednesday, June 25

Kidz Cabaret, The Kings

Thursday, June 26

Fresh Faces, The Kings

Friday, June 27

Rooted - art exhibition, The Kings

Fife Punkfest 2025, Windsor Hotel - a full two days of great music with a packed line-up of bands.

It marks the 15th anniversary of promoters, Over The Bridge, and has no fewer than 16 local bands on the line-up. They include Root System, The Eddies, The CundeeZ, The Ghost Train, 13 Tombs, Aye Hobos, and A Murder Of Crows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Val McDermid in conversation with Nicola Sturgeon, St Bryce Kirk

DJ Graeme Park, Kirkcaldy Rugby Club

Kel & Ka Hulas, The Harbour Bar

Cupcake Cabaret, The Kings

Saturday, June 28

Walk: 17.4-mile Kirkcaldy circumnavigation, meet Promenade lorry park

A Century of Kirkcaldy Galleries/Big Birthday Bash, Kirkcaldy Galleries

Greener Kirkcaldy and Growing Kirkcaldy summer garden open day, Ravenscraig walled garden

Organ recital by Martyn Strachan, Old Kirk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nev Clay, Willie & David Hershaw, The Trurtones, Barty’s, Kirk Wynd

Fife Cabaret Festival - Saturday Spectacular, The Kings

Sunday, June 29

Acoustic Night, The Kings

Tuesday, July 1

Taste of Korea, Greener Kirkcaldy

Saturday, July 5

Fife Pride