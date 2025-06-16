Langtoun Fest: day by day guide to what's on across Kirkcaldy
The month-long event runs across June, and its daily programme is packed with shows and activities taking place across the Lang Toun.
Copies of the programme are available across town, including Kirkcaldy Galleries and Waterstones in the High Street – we have picked out a selection of highlights day by day.
Thursday June 19
Drama: Wish You Were Here, The Kings
Friday, June 20
Two Four-Eyed Guys, The Harbour Bar
Saturday, June 21
Kirkcaldy Yoga Festival, various venues
Kirkcaldy Men’s Shed open day, Ravenscraig Park
Benefit concert: Bruce Davies, Langtoun Central Church, Elgin Street
Sunday, June 22
Summer solstice holistic fayre, The Kings
Kirkcaldy Meets Ingolstadt; a celebration of German Beer and culture, Krafty Fine Drinks, Kirk Wynd
Fife Vegfest, High Street
Fife Ukulele Orchestra & Friends, St Bryce Centre
Tea & Tunes, Old Kirk
Polish Fest:
The Polish Club has long been associated with Kirkcaldy – and many people have lots of memories of days and evenings at the Polish Club which was created after World War II by the soldiers and their families who stayed in Scotland and made their lives here. It’s been part of Kirkcaldy life ever since.
The Polish Club, along with the Polish Association is now staging a gala day – a Polish Fest – to celebrate Polish culture and friendship in Kirkcaldy. A great day is planned to taste, listen, see and touch Polish culture, traditional Polish food and music.
Highlights include a barbecue, activities for kids, music and games, while the bar will be open and there will be an exhibition of the 70 years of the Polish Club. The event runs from 1:00pm to 5:00 pm on Sunday 22nd.
Tuesday, June 24
An evening with Ambrose Parry, Waterstones, High Street - meet the best selling husband and wife, author, Christmas Brookmyre and consultant anaesthetist, Dr Marisa Haetzman, behind the hugely popular books.
Wednesday, June 25
Kidz Cabaret, The Kings
Thursday, June 26
Fresh Faces, The Kings
Friday, June 27
Rooted - art exhibition, The Kings
Fife Punkfest 2025, Windsor Hotel - a full two days of great music with a packed line-up of bands.
It marks the 15th anniversary of promoters, Over The Bridge, and has no fewer than 16 local bands on the line-up. They include Root System, The Eddies, The CundeeZ, The Ghost Train, 13 Tombs, Aye Hobos, and A Murder Of Crows.
Val McDermid in conversation with Nicola Sturgeon, St Bryce Kirk
DJ Graeme Park, Kirkcaldy Rugby Club
Kel & Ka Hulas, The Harbour Bar
Cupcake Cabaret, The Kings
Saturday, June 28
Walk: 17.4-mile Kirkcaldy circumnavigation, meet Promenade lorry park
A Century of Kirkcaldy Galleries/Big Birthday Bash, Kirkcaldy Galleries
Greener Kirkcaldy and Growing Kirkcaldy summer garden open day, Ravenscraig walled garden
Organ recital by Martyn Strachan, Old Kirk
Nev Clay, Willie & David Hershaw, The Trurtones, Barty’s, Kirk Wynd
Fife Cabaret Festival - Saturday Spectacular, The Kings
Sunday, June 29
Acoustic Night, The Kings
Tuesday, July 1
Taste of Korea, Greener Kirkcaldy
Saturday, July 5
Fife Pride