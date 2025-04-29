May Day: sunrise songs from top of Old Kirk tower for early risers

May Day singers at the top of the tower (Pic: Submitted)

The first day of Spring will be marked with a climb to the top of the historic tower of the Old Kirk in Kirkcaldy to sing Easter songs - for very early risers.

It takes place at 6:00am on Thursday, May 1 with musicians, choir members, songsters and early birds are all invited to help keep this 150-year old tradition alive.

The climb is followed by a hearty free breakfast together downstairs afterwards, with plenty of time to go off to work or school after that, feeling very virtuous! For further details, or to let the organisers know you are coming for breakfast, please contact (01592) 265499.

On Saturday, May 3, the Old Kirk will be open to visitors from 10;00am to 3:00pm with the usual range of activities to explore, plus an exhibition to mark 50 years of Kirkcaldy Civic Society.

The kirk’s young heritage volunteers have been supplementing this with items and information from 1975 for their exhibition on "Nineteen Seventy Fife" - platform shoes and a disco ticket to the Garrison already contributed by a kind Fife Free Press reader!

If you have any item iconic to 1975 they could borrow, or memories you could share with them, please drop into the church on Saturday.

Weather permitting, the tower will be also open for a guided tour to the top that day for panoramic views over the town and out to sea, and visitors can also wander through Kirkcaldy in 1500 in the venue’s interactive digital world.