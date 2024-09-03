On yer bike: Second annual motorbike rally planned for Kirkcaldy this weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Motorcycle enthusiasts are invited to enjoy a day out when a motorcycle rally takes place in Kirkcaldy on Sunday.

The special event, which is now in its second year, offers the perfect opportunity to fellow riders and families to gather together, share experiences and enjoy a great day out.

The event to mark the ‘End of Summer 2024’ has been organised by the Polish Association Kirkcaldy (PAK) and will take place at the town’s Polish Club in Forth Park Drive on Sunday, September 8.

The day will also feature the biggest and longest motorcycle parade in the Lang Toun, with the bikes making their way from the Town Square at 12 noon around the town and heading to the Polish Club.

They will follow a route via Wemyssfield, Abbotshall Road, Pratt Street, Bridge Street, Esplanade, The Path, Nether Street, St Clair Street, Rosslyn Street, Dunnikier Way, Hendry Road, Bennochy Road and onto Forth Park Drive.

The parade will be followed by an afternoon of food, drinks and live music.

The main picnic at the Polish Club will start at 1pm. Live music during the afternoon will be from Fyrestörm, Monsters of Rock and Velvet Band.

There will be some fun competitions and prizes, including a trophy for the slowest motorcycle ride and a rope pulling contest.

A spokesperson for the organisers said: “Whether you ride a chopper, a sport bike, a classic motorcycle, or just want to join us without a bike – everyone is welcome.

"This is also a great opportunity to meet new people and spend time with true motorcycling enthusiasts.”

There is free entry to the event. For more information visit pakirkcaldy.co.uk