Picturesque Fife castle hosts creative workshops – and critter hunt!

The fun begins at the National Trust for Scotland castle, near Pittenweem, on Sunday, August 7, with two Kellie Critter Hunts, led by Anne Traill, from the collections care team, and Andy, from the garden team.

Each Critter Hunt is a fun-filled two-hour adventure for children around 6-9 years old and their accompanying adults. Armed with a magnifying glass, critter check list and critter stickers, each child will become a Kellie Critter Explorer!

They’ll be taken on a trail to find and examine bugs and creatures (real and decorative) found in the castle and garden.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kellie Castle and Gardens will host a number of creative activities next month, with workshops for children, artists and gardeners.

Once they have successfully tracked down all the Kellie critters, they will be helped to make their own fantastical critter or bug hotel out of foraged materials.

On Monday, August 8, there’s a session for artists of all abilities, led by acclaimed Fife creator Dorothy Black.

This one-day workshop is for anyone keen to learn about working with pastels. Participants will learn a range of pastel techniques and make work directly inspired by Kellie Castle and Garden.

Gardeners will be able to expand their knowledge of organis plants with the castle's head gardener.

They’ll then take their project home along with the skills and enthusiasm to continue their creative journey.

On Tuesday, August 9, the focus shifts outdoors with a one-day workshop aimed at keen gardeners who wish to improve their knowledge of organic gardening.

Under the guidance of Mark Armour, head gardener at Kellie Castle, participants will learn the five principles of organic gardening and leave with an analysis of their soil; a box of organic plant plugs and the knowledge needed to go organic in their garden.

Wendy Purvis, operations manager for Fife, said: “Kellie Castle has such a rich and varied history and we’ve taken inspiration from everything that makes it so special to create this programme.

"After the past few years, it’s very exciting to once again be able to host events like this and give our visitors the chance to tap into their creativity while engaged by the nature, beauty and heritage of Kellie Castle.”