Workshops explore sculpture in Fife

Explore your sculptural heritage – that’s the offer to Fifers ahead of a major project.

Art UK’s Sculpture Around You programme comes to Rothes Halls, Glenrothes, on Saturday, October 5.

Marion Smith will be running clay and plaster-casting workshops across the day.

The workshops will take inspiration from two local sculptures by Benno Schotz RSA – the alter cross at St Paul’s Catholic Church, and Ex Terra, the first major work of public art in Glenrothes situated at the bus station. The free workshops, run in conjunction with ONFife Cultural Trust, coincide with a weekend of activities at Rothes Halls as part of the nationwide Fun Palaces campaign for cultural democracy.

Andrew Ellis, Art UK director, said: “We want to give as many people as possible the opportunity to interact with great art, and so to make this as simple and easy as possible, we are engaging audience with sculptures in their local area. Hopefully taking part in Sculpture Around You will lead those involved to gaining a new appreciation of art.”

Sandy Wood, collections curator at the Royal Scottish Academy, said: “The RSA has a long history of working directly with its artists to open out artistic practice and make it more accessible.

“Supporting Marion to run this series of sculptural workshops inspired by public art is a perfect fit to the Academy’s national outlook.”