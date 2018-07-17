Tribute band pays homage to ELO and 10cc in Fife show

Jeff Lynne’s smashing live set at Glastonbury in 2016 sparked renewed interest in ELO.

Huge in the 70s and 80s, the band’s epic albums and live shows had perhaps slipped into the shadows – but they did crank out some classic tunes, notably among them Mr Blue Sky which never fails to get a fabulous response. Well, it is a classic ...

The passing of time has also dimmed the light on 10CC’s impressive back catalogue too – another band who were stalwarts of Top Of The Pops and residents in the charts during that period of time before Godley and Creme went on to find success outwith the band.

Graham Gouldman, one of the original members, actually brought his acoustic retro set to the Carnegie Hall a few years back, and it was a smashing show.

So, it kinda made sense to pair them in a new tribute show which will appeal to sets of fans.

For ELO fans it’s a chance to hear hits such as Living Thing, Evil Woman and the epic Roll Overr Beethoven.

And for 10cc-ers the night offers up great songs such as Dreadlock Holiday, The Things We Do For Love, Roll Over Beethoven, Rubber Bullets... Just a few among the many massive hits that make up the timeless repertoire of the 10CC and The Electric Light Orchestra. and, of course, the big ballad, I’m Not In Love.

The north of England band behind both incarnations eschew the look-a-like approach in favour of simply enjoying, and recreating, the music.

Catch them at Rothes Halls on August 25.

