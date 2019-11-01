Tribute shows to Carole King and Bee Gees come to Fife

The music of one of the most successful singer-songwriters of all time is celebrated in a new tribute show coming to Fife.

Carole King’s body of work, and her influence, are vast.

Of her 25 albums, she is defined perhaps by Tapestry, the 1971 release which remained in the charts for six years, and remains a classic to this day.

Expect to hear tracks from it in Carole – The Music Of Carole King which comes to the Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline, on Thursday, November 21.

The show comes from the producers of previous tributes to The Dubliners and the Everley Brothers, and celebrates all aspects of King’s glittering career.

As well as Tapestry, she was one half of a prolific songwriiting duo with husband, Gerry Coffin, which created over two dozen chart hits for a range of major performers.

Her collaborations saw her work with Aretha Franklin, The Drifters, The Monkees, The Beatles, The Everly Brothers, Dusty Springfield, Little Eva, Herman’s Hermits and James Taylor

Tapestry was voted record of the year, while You’ve Got A Friend became song of the year,as well as a definivite track for Taylor.

The album received four Grammys, was high up Rolling Stone’s 500 greatest albums of all time – and, two years after its release, King performed to over 100,000 people in a free concert in New York’s Central Park.

In 2012, King announced her retiral, but, just three years ago, she appeared for a rare live performance at Hyde Park in London.

While her glorious ballads and outstanding songs ring round Carnegie Hall, the same night sees another tribute act take to the stage of Rothes Halls to pay homage to the Bee Gees.

The Gibb brothers have an equally impressive body of work which spans the decades.

They struck gold with the soundtrack to Saturday Night Fever, and enjoyed huge chart success in the UK and USA – take your pick from You Should be Dancing to Massachusetts, Tragedy, More Than a Woman, Jive Talkin’, Nights on Broadway to name but a few.

The show also celebrates the songs they wrote for a host of stars including Celine Dion, Diana Ross and Dolly Parton in between to soothe your taste buds!

Ticket details for both shows HERE www.onfife.com