What time does Celebrity Bear Hunt release on Netflix? Release schedule and date
- Holly Willoughby’s new reality show arrives on Netflix on February 5.
- Bear Grylls will put a group of stars through their paces in the jungle.
- And the unlucky ones will find him hunting them.
Celebrity Bear Hunt will see one of Britain’s best loved TV stars making the jump to Netflix. Holly Willoughby is presenting the new reality show on the streaming service - alongside Bear Grylls.
It boasts an all-star cast who will take on challenges in the jungle of central America. The show is set to drop on Netflix on Wednesday (February 5).
But what time should you expect the new series to release? And will all of the episodes arrive at once?
What time do new shows release on Netflix?
Celebrity Bear Hunt - and other original shows on the streaming service - will release at a familiar time to regular Netflix clock watchers. The full series will arrive at 8am on Wednesday in the UK.
This is the streaming giant’s traditional release slot, with original shows arriving at 8am usually. It means British watchers have no need to wait up until the early hours - but could clash with your work or school day.
Will all Celebrity Bear Hunt episodes release at once?
Netflix is known for dropping full seasons in one go. Although it does split more popular shows into multiple parts on rare occasions - like with Bridgeton, Cobra Kai and Stranger Things.
All of the episodes of Celebrity Bear Hunt will be released on February 5. Meaning you won’t have to wait if you want to binge it all in one go - unlike something like the Traitors.
