All of the stars who have skated away from Dancing on Ice this season

Dancing on Ice is down to 7 celebrities ahead of week 5.

Yet another star left the ITV show last week.

Here’s all of the eliminations - and departures - that have taken place so far.

Dancing on Ice is preparing to send yet another celebrity skating off into the sunset. The fifth episode will air in just a matter of hours and another elimination will take place.

Just seven celebs are still in the competition and have a chance to win Series 17. There have been plenty of eliminations - and one withdrawal so far.

See the full list of celebrities who have left Dancing on Ice so far in 2025. As well as all of the stars left in the competition as of February 9.

Who has left Dancing on Ice so far?

The full Dancing on Ice cast for series 17. Credit: ITV | ITV

There have been two eliminations from the ITV show as of the start of week five of the competition today (February 9). However there has also been a withdrawal - so four people have left in total.

Chelsee Healey

The Waterloo Road and Hollyoaks actor was the first person to be eliminated from Dancing on Ice series 17. She went home in week two (January 19) as the first dances were split across two weekends.

Josh Jones

Stand-up comedian Josh withdrew in week three, leaving the competition on January 26. He was forced to leave Dancing on Ice after picking up an injury.

Ferne McCann

Despite the ITV show seeing a withdrawal in week three, there was also an elimination. TV personality Ferne McCann was sent home on January 26.

Steve Redgrave

The Olympic legend became the fourth person to leave Dancing on Ice in 2025. He was eliminated in episode four on Sunday February 2.

Which celebrities are left in the competition?

Eight stars are still taking part in series 17 of Dancing on Ice - but only one will be able to win. The celebrities who are still part of the show as of Sunday February 2 are:

Sam Aston

Charlie Brooks

Dan Edgar

Anton Ferdinand

Mollie Pearce

Michaela Strachan

Chris Taylor

Who is the favourite to win Dancing on Ice 2025?

Springwatch/ Autumwatch/ Winterwatch presenter Michaela Strachan is the early favourite to win the ITV show in series 17. Oddschecker has her at 15/8 to win as of this week.

Coronation Street actor Sam Aston is 3/1 to win, while The Traitors season two runner-up Mollie Pearce is 7/2 to be the winner. If you are backing Dan Edgar to skate to victory, he is 7/1 via Oddschecker.

What do you think of Dancing on Ice so far in 2025? Let me know by email: [email protected].