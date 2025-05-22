Adam Smith Theatre: June is a vibrant mix of film, theatre, live music and creative workshops

Welcome to a new monthly feature on what's coming up at the Adam Smith Theatre, which in June is a vibrant mix of film, theatre, live music and creative workshops.

Kicking off on 5 June, NT Live: Dr Strangelove starring Steve Coogan brings this razor-sharp satire from the West End to the screen and there's a sold-out evening with Paul Young on 6 June.

Movie fans can enjoy a feast of films in June.

The weekly Breakfast Club is every Wednesday and titles coming up include The Friend (11 June). Also, on 11 June is Make It to Munich (2pm), an incredible tale of determination. Saturday 21 June brings something for all ages: Peppa Meets the Baby (11am), Thunderbolts (2pm), and Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning (7pm)

Carrie The Musical by Playhouse Theatre Company is on from June 26–28.

As part of the Langtoun Festival, there’s a Sea Film Festival on 14 June, featuring five ocean-themed screenings: Flow (11am), Ocean with David Attenborough (1pm), Parthenope (3.15pm), Godzilla Minus One – Minus Colour (6pm), and the latest Nicholas Cage hit The Surfer (8.30pm).

All films are affordable with tickets from £5 (except NT Live) and coming up is a Kid for a Quid offer for films every Saturday in July and August.

Other theatre highlights include In Conversation with Brian Cox on 7 June (with Gordon Brown and Arabella Weir), Chicago (Teen Edition) by Balwearie High (17–19 June), and Carrie The Musical by Playhouse Theatre Company (26–28 June).

In the Spinning Top Café & Bar, the monthly Open Mic Night (6 June, 7.30pm) celebrates local talent, while Young Quines runs free weekly drama workshops for young women.

Creative opportunities abound through the Design Suite:

Creative Conversation with Hayley Matthews (4 June, 6-7pm)

Make Your Own Pride Badge workshop (7 June, 2-4pm)

Create in Kirkcaldy networking (25 June, 5.30-7.30pm)

Start-Up Business Support with Business Gateway (25 June, 10am-5pm)

Community Gallery: Hayley Matthews – Believe (until 28 June)

Make connections through Fife Coffee Connections (last Friday monthly, 8.30am) and Fife Film Networking Nights (last Thursday monthly, 7pm).

There’s also Wellbeing with Tai Chi (7 June, 11am), Iyengar Yoga (Thursdays, 10am), and a ScotBlood donation session (29 June).

For full details, visit onfife.com.