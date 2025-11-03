Festive market announced at Pettycur Bay

A Christmas Market will be held at Pettycur Bay on Sunday 30th November

Pettycur Bay Holiday Park is to hold a special Christmas Market on Sunday, November 30 from 11am to 3pm, teaming up with a number of local stallholders throughout the entire Kinghorn and Burntisland community.

Having held a Christmas Market for the last couple of years, the event has become a staple event in the Holiday Park’s calendar. This year’s market has been even more popular, with 34 stallholders taking part.

Donations will be given out to Pettycur Bay’s three designated, adopted charities – the RNLI, Guide dogs for the Blind and The Wolf Hirschhorn Trust, raised from a raffle and the ever-popular tombola. There is still time for members of the public, or other businesses, to donate prizes.

Held in the Images Entertainment suite of the Holiday Park, the Christmas Market is traditionally the Holiday Park’s first festive event.

The holiday Park hosts many local events for the community

“We are thrilled to announce that we are once again hosting this special Christmas Market to benefit our three worthy charities,” said Janet Murray, General Manager at Pettycur Bay Holiday Park. “As it takes place indoors, it will be nice and cosy, and won’t matter what the weather is like outside. The Images suite is very spacious.

Janet added that the event would see some caravan owners hold a stall.

“We have a large community of holiday home owners who always get involved in events like this,” said Janet. “They run stalls at our annual caravan show event in May, and they run stalls at Christmas. It’s incredible the wide range of handmade artisan products that are available at the Market, making it easy to pick up something a bit different for under the Christmas Tree.”

“We’ve also attracted a good number of producers and local charities from all over the area to get involved in this,” she said.

“Let’s all get into the festive spirit, shop local for Christmas gifts and raise money for our three charities at the same time!” finished Janet.