Glenrothes Forum for over 60s - your chance to get involved

Glenrothes Forum, had been very active for a number of years. Unfortunately, due to COVID the group, sadly folded but it would be good to reinstate the Glenrothes branch.

The Glenrothes Forum is open to anyone over 60. The purpose is to have an arena where people can gather to discuss and express their views and opinions of how it is to be an older person in Glenrothes. The group members will be able to share good practice existing in Central Fife but also identifies gaps in services.

At the monthly Forum meetings we will create opportunities to hear from, but also to ask questions of, a range of services providers and organisations.

It could be representatives from Fife Council, Fife Health Board, Department of Work and Pensions, or the Voluntary Sector so we can find out about local transport; Housing; Income Tax; Pensions; Welfare Rights and Health and how services in Central Fife are delivered. The Forum members decide what speakers they want to hear from.

There is, of course, the very important social element of people coming together to chat with like-minded people. It is not all about ‘business’ we will have speakers and facilitators who will bring the lighter side of life and a bit of fun.

Glenrothes Forum will be part of a larger organisation, Fife Forum based in Kirkcaldy. There are Forums in other parts of Fife.

There are more than 90,293 people over 65 residing in Fife, which is around 21% of the total population. This is a slightly higher proportion than the Scottish average. It is a big group of people – and collectively we can have our views and opinions heard and influence local and national decision makers.

Fife Forum is a Fife wide Voluntary Sector Advice & Information Agency that provides information and advice on issues that affect people in Glenrothes and in Fife

We also provide the following:

Local Area Co-ordinators – Offers individuals advice, information and signposting to services or resources that support a person’s needs

Advocacy - Advocacy for older people in care homes and community hospitals.

Fife Forums – groups for people over 60

The first of the new Glenrothes Forum will take place on Thursday, March 7, at 2pm in the CISWO, 290 South Street, Glenrothes, KY7 5NL. It is held on the first Thursday of every month.

Please come along, or if you want more information please contact [email protected] or call 01592 724873.