Fife theatres’ new season: Paul Young, Shaun Ryder, John Cast, Aled Jones & more

A new season of live entertainment has been launched across Fife’s theatres.

OnFife has given a glimpse at its programme for the Adam Smith Theatre in Kirkcaldy as well as Rothes Halls in Glenrothes, Carnegie Hall in Dunfermline and the Lochgelly Centre.

The trust offers a “dazzling array of shows” at the local venues

Karen Taylor, community events and programme manager, said: “Whatever you love – comedy, magic or music – we have your ticket to an unforgettable year.” Waiting in the wings at the Adam Smith is an electrifying display of high-energy dance, explosive percussion and jaw-dropping acrobatics when Tap Factory takes to the stage on February 21.

The Ladyboys of Bangkok (Pic: Lisa Ferguson)

Britpop hero John Power holds court in Cast, The La's and Me on April 17, which includes music, chat and a Q&A session as well as a chance to meet the man himself before the show.

Fans of Aled Jones can hear the singer as they’ve never heard him before in Full Circle on April 19 – an evening featuring new songs plus stories from a remarkable career spanning 40 years, while the stars of hit movie The Commitments will be celebrating the film's 30th anniversary on April 24 when they present The Great Dublin Soul Revival Tour.

From No Parlez to The Secret Of Association on June 6 offers an opportunity to revel in soul singer Paul Young’s classic hits and learn the stories behind them in an intimate setting, while the annual visit from the Ladyboys of Bangkok comes on July 29-31. Full details are at onfife.com

Rothes Hall’s highlights include comedy heavyweights Gary Meikle on February 28 and Jim Davidson on April10, while John Barrowman is on stage on March 14, and Fifer, Cameron Young is on May 8. The music bill includes tribute acts Too Much Too Young – The Story of 2 Tone on February 20, The Magic of the Bee Gees on March 15, The Mersey Beatles on May 9, and Livewire AC/DC Show on May 31.

Foster & Allen mark 50 years in the business with a show on April 8 and Shaun Ryder takes the mic on 11 April.