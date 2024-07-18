From East Neuk to Edinburgh Fringe: actor set for debut in five-star dark drama

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An actor from the East Neuk is preparing to make his debut at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in a new play’s world premiere.

George Lorimer is part of a cast of three in To Watch A Man Eat, which has a limited run of nine performances in the Olive Studio at Greenside, George Street from August 2-10. Ticket info here.

Billed as a dark comedy, it earned five-star reviews for its preview performances in Bristol before transferring to the Scottish capital and taking its place at the world’s greatest arts festival.

Written by award-winning playwright, Sadie Pearson, Full Frontal Theatre’s show has been described as “mesmerisingly brutal theatre” and “impossible to draw your eyes away” - it’s darkly funny look at class, aspirations and male mental health.

George Lorimer (left) and with the cast of To Watch A Man Eat (Pics: Full Frontal Theatre)

To Watch a Man Eat grapples with life, death, power and privilege - exploring our innate appetite for control over our lives, or someone else's.

George plays the role of Andrew, an arrogantly 'second-generation working class' investment banker, living off the successes of a self-made father. Anyone familiar with the yuppies of the 80s would recognise him well. Entitled and gluttonous, he is happy to be strapped to a desk, waiting for his time at the top. But with the sudden death of his father, just two years into hard-earned retirement, Andrew's concrete view on life begins to unravel, with devastating consequences…

George said: “The character I play is so awful! He’s the very kind of guy I have met a lot over the years, and I’ve spent the last decade trying to be the exact opposite. It’s been tricky fitting into a character that I am not - having his thoughts and feelings that I’ve never ever dreamed of thinking, but it also fun to play.”

George grew up on the estate at Gibbleston, between Colinsburgh and Arncroach, and attended St Leonards School in St Andrews and Madras College as well as Strathallan School in Perth, His family connections with the Kingdom stretch back a century - his great grandfather was Sir Robert Lorimer, a renowned architect, who bought the estate at Gibbleston.

George with his pizza van business (Pic: Submitted)

“My sister and I are the fourth generation to have grown up here,” he said. “This is my centre and it is nice to come back.”

Currently going into his third year studying at Bristol Old Vic Theatre School, the Fringe will mark his professional acting debut after learning his craft in school and university productions - “the drama department at St Leonards was fantastic” - and it marks a return to the stage.

“After I left school, I had a pizza van for five or six years. I had the idea for a business and it went really well, but then lockdown hit, and it was the right time to move back to drama - food and acting are my two biggest passions!” he said.

George admits the positive reviews have given everyone in the company a huge boost as they prepare to arrive in Edinburgh.

“It gave us real momentum,” he said. “I got the part through one of the writers on my course putting me forward, and I’m really looking forward to the Fringe. It’s my first time doing a proper public performance outwith school in front of an audience other than family and friends.

“I am nervous before I go on stage, but as soon as I am on, it’s a different feeling - I don’t know anyone in the room, and you are looking to make a statement in the first two minutes to keep their engagement.

"I’ve been at the Fringe before and seen many plays, but it will feel different being on stage - it’s really exciting.”