20 new jobs in major store opening in Kirkcaldy

A new furniture store could soon be moving into Kirkcaldy’s main retail park.

SCS has submitted a planning application to convert the former Mothercare building at Fife Retail Park.

The development would create 20 jobs.

SCS also wants to add an additional floor to the building to allow furniture and flooring to be sold in the shop.

You may also be interested in:

Tributes after death of popular musician Colin Sheach

Two men jailed after £100,000 of drugs seized in Kirkcaldy

Fife Tesco store closed after break-in

The company revealed it ruled out a possible move into the town centre.

Kirkcaldy’s High Street has some huge empty units following the closure of Tesco, BhS and M&S, but the furniture firm said they were not suitable – and any move into the retail park would not impact on the town centre.

In its submission, it said: “The development will not have any discernible impact on the vitality of any town centre in Fife. Although large units are available within the town centre , they are much too large to suit SCS or similar retailers and have obstructed ground floor plates.

“There are no proposals for the redevelopment of these stores to provide accommodation of the type that would suit a retailer such as SCS.

“Furthermore, as a major bulky retail operation, none of these town centre locations is suitable because they fail to have easy direct access to surface level car parking.”

The application has yet to go before councillors.