A caffeine ‘fix’ for locals at new town cafe

A Burntisland husband and wife are on a mission to give locals a memorable caffeine and food fix – through their new business.

Donna and Chris Swan opened their new cafe in the High Street on December 4 and have had a really warm welcome and positive response from customers.

Donna and Chris Swan opened their new cafe The Fix Fife last month. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

The duo want The Fix Fife to be a place where people can enjoy delicious coffee and food which is freshly prepared by Chris. Locals are also invited to bring their dogs to the cafe.

Their aim is to serve up some classic dishes like toasties and sandwiches while also introducing some world flavours for customers to experience.

The couple have over 25 years of experience between them in the hospitality industry – with Chris previously a head chef and restaurant manager and Donna working in front of house roles.

Donna, who is originally from Aberdeen, and Chris, who grew up in Burntisland, moved to the town two years ago and mulled over a few business ideas before deciding to launch a coffee shop after finding the ideal venue in the premises formerly occupied by Food For Thought.

Donna said: “The building had previously been a cafe and we just thought it was the perfect spot and a really good site for our business.

“We looked at different premises but when we saw this one we thought a coffee shop would be the best use for the space.

“We are a bit different from other coffee shops as we have a smaller space so it is more intimate with a focus on classic, tasty food.

“We also think Burntisland is a fantastic town, with a great high street that has everything you need. It is a really close community and we really feel part of it.”

The couple offer a simple menu, which they change regularly, featuring dishes like lamb ragu, cheese and onion toastie, roast beef bagel and soup along with coffees and hot drinks.

The Fix Fife also features artwork on the wall for sale giving customers another reason to visit.