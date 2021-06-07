The previous café had been operated as a Fife Council facility and when it was forced to close because of Covid, Fife Coast and Countryside Trust (FCCT) saw an opportunity to review the arrangement with the local authority, and chose to invite an individual or organisation to take over the facility.

After a competitive tendering process and working with elected members from the FCCT board of directors, Eleanor and Cameron Armitage, a husband-and-wife team local to Kirkcaldy, were selected manage the café.

A new chapter in the life of the Harbourmaster’s Café in Dysart started recently when it reopened under new management.

Recent weeks have been spent significantly remodelling the kitchen space, to allow for additional seating and creating a new menu designed to appeal to coastal path walkers, locals, and tourists alike. A soft launch took place in May when the café opened for takeaway only at weekends.

Running a café has been a long-held ambition for Eleanor and Cameron, who have extensive experience in hospitality, including running a guest house on the North Coast 500 and managing a restaurant in the centre of Edinburgh.

Eleanor said: “We often thought that we would like operate the Harbourmaster’s Café, so when the tender was advertised, we jumped at the opportunity.

"Our menu will be created using locally sourced produce, so whether it is a breakfast after a dog walk in Ravenscraig Park, coffee and cake or a light lunch, we believe we will have something to fit the bill.”

Jeremy Harris, FCCT CEO, added: “We are excited to have Eleanor and Cameron open their doors to the public after we had to close the café last year. I have sampled some of what they have on offer, and I know that we are all in for a treat.

"Harbourmaster’s House is a wonderful hub for the community’ and a great stopover for visitors passing by on the Coastal Path. We look forward to welcoming everyone back.”

FCCT plan further developments for the Harbourmaster's House including the remodelling of The Fife Coastal Centre and upgrading the toilet facilities over the next 12 months.

The works are scheduled to be open to the public in Spring 2022 as part of the Trust’s 21st anniversary celebration.

