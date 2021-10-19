Syan Man: New shop takes place of old Clark's store on Kirkcaldy High Street
A new store has opened in Kirkcaldy High Street, taking the slot previously occupied by Clark’s shoe shop.
Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 1:36 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 1:51 pm
Syan Man launched in the spot, selling menswear and ladieswear near the entrance to the Mercat shopping Centre.
The store has a wide range of men’s tracksuits and rings, stocking brands like Charles Wilson and 11 Degrees.
The shop also stocks ladies brands such as Missguided, Pretty Little Thing, Boohoo, and Pink Boutique among others.
It is the latest branch to open, with shops also in Glenrothes, Dunfermline, and Edinburgh.