Syan Man: New shop takes place of old Clark's store on Kirkcaldy High Street

Syan Man has opened on Kirkcaldy High Street in the old Clark's slot.

Syan Man launched in the spot, selling menswear and ladieswear near the entrance to the Mercat shopping Centre.

The store has a wide range of men’s tracksuits and rings, stocking brands like Charles Wilson and 11 Degrees.

The shop also stocks ladies brands such as Missguided, Pretty Little Thing, Boohoo, and Pink Boutique among others.