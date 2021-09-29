Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The capital’s largest boiler installer, the firm’s rapid growth in recent years has prompted the expansion to a bigger base.

Measuring 4000 square feet, the new premises in Dalkeith is quadruple the size of the company’s previous home, the expansion coming as the firm marks its sixth year of operation.

The team behind the success at the Edinburgh Boiler Company

The new HQ will house the Energy Training Academy, the first of a series of such learning centres which managing director Mark Glasgow plans to establish throughout Scotland in a bid to address the skills shortage in the sector.

“It’s been quite the journey since we started out in the autumn of 2015,” he said.

“We had outgrown the offices we had been in since 2018 and moving premises gives us a good foundation to expand into the other areas we are focusing on, particularly the training academy and renewables.

“We thought the original base was big enough at the time but due to our growth, we had to look at a bigger headquarters.

Expansion has been a 'dream move' says Edinburgh Boiler Company boss Mark Glasgow.

“We can now grow into this space, which is ideal for the business plan going forward. We have the scope to go up another floor which would then double the area

“It’s been a dream to have a larger facility like this and it is exciting for the business as a whole. The staff love it and are able to streamline a lot of processes which helps us further improve our customer service with increased efficiency.”

The company has grown from eight employees in 2015 to 30 full-time members of staff, and the new base has allowed a further recruitment drive to commence.

Behind the scenes at the Edinburgh Boiler Company's HQ

“We are now able to look at taking on apprentices both for the office and out in the field,” said Mr Glasgow.

“We are actively recruiting at the moment and the on-site training academy will allow us to fast-track the development of not only any new staff but also our existing employees.

“The larger space will also allow us to implement inventory and stock control, helping us to do jobs more quickly such as same-day boiler installations and repairs.”

The new headquarters is being heated by a new hybrid system, which Mr Glasgow hopes will ultimately help him provide more sustainable products and services to customers.

“Reducing our carbon footprint is a key element of our plans going forward and we are exploring a number of ways to make that happen,” he said.

He added: “We have recently added heat pumps to our list of installation services and more developments are in the pipeline. The academy will be used by engineers looking to upskill to renewables and to give our current installation and repair staff a place to learn ‘in-house’ as we look to continue leading the way in home heating in Scotland.

“There will also be adult learning programmes, which will be ideal for the gas/renewable engineer of tomorrow who is looking to get into this growing sector.”

The firm’s new base was fitted out by The Edinburgh Joinery Company.

For more information see https://theedinburghboilercompany.com/

