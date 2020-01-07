Fife business honours Robert Burns with haggis ice cream

A Fife business is set to serve up haggis ice cream for Burns’ Night.

The four-generational gelateria Jannettas in St Andrews will mark the birthday of Scotland’s Bard with the unique – and entirely fitting – dish.

Meat-free but with all the spicy flavours you’d expect from Scotland’s national dish, the secret recipe has been developed by master ice cream maker, Owen Hazel using spices found in haggis.

Ingredients such as cracked black pepper and thyme give the scrumptious ice cream an oaty, fragrant taste with fiery undertones.

It is available in-store from Monday January 20 through to Burns’ Night on Saturday 25th.

Other true Scottish scoops that will be available include whisky, tablet, cranachan and Irn Bru sorbet.